Gospel minister and singer Ruth Matete has refuted pregnancy reports after fans showered her with congratulatory messages over her bulging stomach.

The former TPF winner shared a photo posing next to her Husband BelovedJohn Apewajoye, with a seemingly bulging stomach prompting a section of her Insta-followers to conclude that she was pregnant.

The reactions from her fans, forced the singer to clear the air, stating the she is not pregnant but in case it happens she will gladly inform her fans.

Ruth Matete forced to clear the air after pregnancy reports surfaced online

She added that the picture in question was taken at a time she had put on some weight, as a result of in being a settled relationship.

“With my pepper soup, trying to keep social distance😂No touching. No hugging. Mercy Lord. Just for your information this pic was taken in January. Second ,mtu hawezi tu nona? 😂😂😂 acheni hizo manze🤣 ni Ku settle. Kurekax. Ku enter rest. Time ya baby on board ikifika you will be so sure about it. Sisi ni wake wa kuvuruta tumbo mbele in week two🤣🙈,” reacted Ruth Matete.

Congratulatory messages;

Some of the congratulatory messages directed at Ms Matete and her hubby read;

emilynduku “Baby on board congratulations 🎊🍾🎉🎈 @ruth_matete”

nanasjewelry19 “Congratulations ❤️”

katheygkui “You did not keep social distance we can see something...congratulations gal”

marthajomo656 Congratulations”

fridahtush “Eeh the kababy bump looks good on you 😍”

iamngaruiyaruth “Woow I like what am seeing in a distance, hope macho haudanganyi👏👏❤️🔥”

Wedding

In November last year, the singer got married to the love of her life, John Apewajoye in a colorful ceremony that was attended by close friends and family.

Matete’s husband is a contemporary gospel music minister and worship leader.

On January, 26th 2019, Matete and hubby BelovedJohn Apewajoye were ordained as pastors at Christ Nation along Thika Road. After the ordination Ruth acquired a new name; Minister Ruth Matete and hubby as Minister BelovedJohn Apewajoye.