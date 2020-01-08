Gospel singer Linet Munyali aka Size 8 and her hubby DJ Mo have unveiled the face of their second born son Muraya Junior for the first time.

Muraya Junior’s first photo was put on Instagram via his official page that enjoys a following of over 17K People.

The couple welcomed their second born baby back in October last year.

Singer Size 8 and DJ Mo unveil son’s face for the first time (Photo)

Thank you God

Just the other day, Size 8 stepped out with her newborn baby for the first time and she couldn’t hide her joy.

The mother of two went on to say how grateful she is to God for blessing her with another child and for always taking care of her.

“You see me pose with my kids but you dont have children never look down on yourself and dont allow negative talk from people put you down. Know that Jesus is the greatest treasure more than having children more than gold. As you wait for your promise of a child know that you are already too blessed as long as you have JESUS!!!! Smile now dance for you have the greatest. Treasure "IF ALL I HAVE IS JESUS I HAVE SOMETHING MORE THAN GOLD I WILL TELL IT TO THE WORLD JESUS IS MORE THAN GOLD!!!!!" YEEEEEEEPPPPPYYYY MY JESUS!!! HALLELUJAH!!!" shared Size 8.

C-section

Muraya Jnr was delivered at week 34, following an emergency C-section.

“At around 3 o’clock, the fetus heart rate went high again, past 170. There was an emergence in the room making sure the heartbeat goes back to normal. The next day Dr. Thuo came with his wife and they were trying to buy more time, because the scan we had was saying it was 34 weeks 4 days. So when they tested the heart rate ya mtoi was so high and they couldn’t buy more time. So they decided that we have to go to the theater because I was already at RFH so they decided I get ready for a C-section,” added Size 8.

After the caesarian-section the baby was rushed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), where he was kept for a few weeks before being allowed to go home.