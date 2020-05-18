Gospel singer Wahu Kagwi has been forced to explain herself after a fan accused her of publicizing donations made to the less fortunate during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has denied many people the freedom to hustle.

A user reached out to the Power Power maker, stating that cameras are not necessary when helping others or making donations.

“What are cameras for???? Mkipeana vitu za maana mnaweza tumia camera” reads the comment from aishaelias1696

Singer Wahu responds after being accused of publicizing her donations to the poor

Wahu Explains

However, in a quick rejoinder Wahu explained that photos taken during charity events are meant to encourage other Corporates and individuals to also help where they can.

“@aishaelias1696 cameras are for appreciating partners who support an initiative, and also to encourage others corporates and individuals to do what they can. Don’t be so negative. You only see what I let you see. There's a lot which you don’t know because it doesn’t need to be known. 😊. There a lot of things I do on my own for charity without bringing it to the front. But when you have partners who have sponsored an initiative it's important to recognize them, plus it encourages other corporates and individuals to come out and do something good for the community, if they arent already” explained Wahu.

The whole discussion emerged after Wahu in company of Lucy Karume and Gloria Ndekei donated over 200 care packs to ex in-mates of Lang'ata womens prison.

“Earlier today myself, Lucy Karume and Gloria Ndekei (women leaders of KEPSA) handed over 200 care packs to ex in-mates of Langata womens prison, under the Clean Start umbrella. Thank you @chandariaindustries for your kind donation. Supporting your brother or sister in need, is supporting yourself.#weshallovercome #thistooshallpass #womensupportingwomen” shared Wahu.

A number of Wahu’s fans also joined the conversation asking the star not to pay attention to people who are always hating.

Ignore the Haters

lolomanyos “@wahukagwi wachana na hao haters wa what are cameras for?”

claudiamukami “@wahukagwi keep up the good work, you inspire me a lot and I pray that you live long kabisa... @aishaelias1696 is such a hater”

princepaulwaraho “@aishaelias1696 don't be a fool!!! Jesus did very many miracles all documented in one book read by over 1Billion people! He set the pace”

carllwawira “@wahukagwi God bless you. N such negative people you can't Please them. People out here are so hurt”

denniemwenda “Your compassion is admirable and I wish everyone capable would emulate your example... THANKS FOR YOUR COMPASSION. May God bless you and your family as well as KEPSA in abundance”

_be_llah “@wahukagwi one thing I grew up knowing is "you don't have to explain yourself to people whenyou are on the right,let people think what they want" good work there🥂”