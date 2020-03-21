Otile Browns alleged ex-girlfriend Nabayet popularly known as Nabbi has come out to say that she is practicing social distancing after a fan asked why she wasn’t with the singer.

“Where is OB? Why aren’t you together now? 😭” asked the fan.

“Kenya. Social distancing sis 🙃” read Nabbi’s response.

Her response came after Ms Nabbi asked her followers to play a Question and Answer game (Q&A) since she couldn’t socialize physically with them.

Nabayets response after fan asked why she wasn’t together with Otile Brown

“Day 25353 of self quarantine - since we can’t physically go outside and socialise let’s play some Q and A’s here to kill time... Will try to answer all. Ask away but be nice abeg!😩Safety first and take care fam♥️” read her post.

Asked whether she would return to the Kenyan RnB singer, the beauty said that she had to stay at home lest she gets infected with Coronavirus.

“Corona will finish me abeg, we must stay at home 😩” read’s Nabbi’s response.

Asked how the RnB star was doing, Nabayet responded saying that she hoped he was doing very well.

She also revealed that she wasn’t single and that the going on her leg insurance that Otile had mentioned on getting her, was pretty good.

The Ethiopian beauty also revealed that she used water and natural oils only (coconut oil, almond oil etc) for her skin since she was allergic to most products.

Nabbi didn't wish Otile a happy birthday message as he turned a year older.

This comes a few weeks after she asked people to stop tagging her in the viral Valentine’s song, ‘where is your boyfriend?’ stating that she had gotten their point loud and clear.

“We have safely made it through the most anticipated day of the month phew! Happy Valentine’s Day to all celebrating today♥️ You may now kindly stop sending me and tagging me on the valentine’s song please and thank you. I got the point loud and clear 😂🤦🏽‍♀️.Kind regards, Nabayet” read her post.