Steve Harvey deal, promise by Grammys' organisers & other wins on Ruto's day 2 in U.S.

President William Ruto's visit to Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, proved monumental for Kenya's creative sector.

It set the stage for groundbreaking announcements and ambitious proposals, including a agreement with American television personality, Steve Harvey and organisers of the Grammy Awards.

During his tour of the impressive studio grounds, President Ruto engaged in significant discussions with various key figures in the American entertainment industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the highlights of this visit was securing a commitment from Steve Harvey, who agreed to visit Kenya in September to interact with the local industry.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto meet Steve Harvey in the U.S. Pulse Live Kenya

He also pledged to return in December as the chief guest during Kenya's Jamhuri Day celebrations.

Steve Harvey, a renowned comedian, television host, producer, and radio personality, expressed enthusiasm about engaging with Kenyan talents and exploring the vibrant cultural landscape of the country.

Additionally, President Ruto made a case for hosting the Grammy Awards in Kenya, proposing the iconic Maasai Mara.

ADVERTISEMENT

With its natural backdrop of the awe-inspiring wildebeest migration, the head of state proposed the national reserve as a potential venue.

The Grammy organizers, intrigued by this novel idea, promised to visit Nairobi in July to discuss the proposal further and explore the feasibility of such a groundbreaking event.

Moreover, President Ruto’s visit was not just about making pitches and forming connections but also about affirming his support for the creative economy.

Reflecting on the comprehensive capabilities demonstrated by Tyler Perry Studios, President Ruto committed to enhancing investment in Kenya’s creative sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto with Steve Harvey in the U.S. on May 21, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto's efforts to position Kenya as a significant player in the entertainment industry come at a critical time when the country is looking to diversify its economic drivers and create more opportunities for its youthful population.

By fostering ties with influential figures like Steve Harvey and pitching for international events like the Grammy Awards, Kenya aims to spotlight its cultural offerings on the world stage.

Ruto Calls for Exchange Programs Between Kenyan Universities and Ivy League Institutions

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to enhance educational opportunities and foster global partnerships, President William Ruto has urged prestigious American universities, including Johns Hopkins and Harvard, to initiate exchange programs with Kenyan universities.

Ruto emphasised the importance of such collaborations during an address at the Spelman College in Atlanta.

He highlighted the mutual benefits that could arise from the exchange of knowledge, research, and cultural experiences between Kenya and the United States.

President William Ruto at Spelman College, Atlanta on May 21, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The proposal comes as part of Ruto's broader vision to elevate the standards of higher education in Kenya by leveraging the expertise and resources available at renowned international institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

By establishing formal exchange programs, Kenyan students and faculty would have the opportunity to engage in academic exchanges, collaborative research projects, and professional development initiatives with their counterparts abroad.

Such partnerships not only enrich the learning experience for students but also contribute to the advancement of critical fields such as healthcare, technology, and entrepreneurship.

By forging ties with world-class institutions, Kenyan universities can enhance their academic offerings, attract top talent, and nurture a vibrant intellectual community that thrives on diversity and cross-cultural exchange.

President William Ruto at Spelman College, Atlanta on May 21, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

As Kenya continues to position itself as a hub for innovation and scholarship in Africa, partnerships with renowned international universities serve as a catalyst for progress and development.

ADVERTISEMENT