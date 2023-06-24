Stivo Simple Boy is stressed and broke with his family skipping meals - wife claims

Grace accused the singer’s management, Men In Business (MIB) for condemning him to unending poverty by controlling his money and holding onto his money to a point that the singer does not have money to give her.

"Manager wake anampatia stress, yeye anajikondea tu, wakati tulikuwa nae alikuwa ameungaunga tu sasa hivi ni stress ya manager wake, pesa zake na hizo account zake. “Si yeye ndio anatumia, si yeye ndo anazimanage yani kila kitu manager wake ndio anamanage (His manager is stressing him. He has grown thinner as compared to before as a result of his manager’s stress. He is not the one managing his accounts. Everything is managed by his manager),” Grace explained in an interview with content creators.

She added that so dire is the situation that the singer’s hold sometimes goes without meals.

"Saa zingine zipo chakula lakini kuna time twakosa saa zingine twapata. Lakini mahali ako sioni kama atasaidika (Sometimes we have food and at other times we do not. I don’t see him getting help where he is currently)" she said when asked to clarify how they have been managing in the midst of the financial challenges.

According to her, the rapper is not only flat broke, but also unable to meet his basic needs, only that the rapper is too gentle and timid to confront his management for things to change.

“Kuna changamoto ambazo ziko kwa hio nyumba ndo maana kwa sahizi naweza nkasema kitu ya kwanza anapitia mambo magumu na hawezi akasema. Shida yake yeye ni muoga na kijana mpole sana hawezi ongea. Kwangu mimi siwezi nikaona ati bwanangu anahangaika halafu ye ni muoga wa kuongea so lazima niseme tu venye ako.

“Sahi ata ukienda kwa simu yake kuangalia balance huwezi hata kuta shilingi kumi peke yake. Yani ata nkimwambia nitumie hata shilingi hamsini anakuambia hana na ukimuuliza pesa zako ziko wapi anasema manager wangu ndio ako nazo,” Grace added.

Grace added that even before moving in with the rapper, he would tell her that he is suffering, but did not believe his claims until they moved in when she realized that he is in a tight situation financially.

"Wakati nikiwa kwetu Taita alikua ananiambia anaumia hana pesa kwa nyumba so mi nilikua nafikiria ni mchezo maybe hizo mambo na kiki so kuja huku kuishi naye dah ndo nkayakuta hayo mengi tu (While still at our home in Taita, he would tell me that he is broke, but I did not take him seriously until we moved in together)" Grace added.