The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Stivo Simple Boy is stressed and broke with his family skipping meals - wife claims

Charles Ouma

"Saa zingine zipo chakula lakini kuna time twakosa saa zingine tunapata. Lakini mahali ako sioni kama atasaidika," Grace Atieno explained, accusing the rapper's management of condemning him to unending poverty.

Stivo Simple Boy with his lover Grace Atieno
Stivo Simple Boy with his lover Grace Atieno

Rapper Stivo Simple Boy's wife Grace Atieno has lamented that the singer is stressed and sinking in poverty.

Recommended articles

Grace accused the singer’s management, Men In Business (MIB) for condemning him to unending poverty by controlling his money and holding onto his money to a point that the singer does not have money to give her.

"Manager wake anampatia stress, yeye anajikondea tu, wakati tulikuwa nae alikuwa ameungaunga tu sasa hivi ni stress ya manager wake, pesa zake na hizo account zake. “Si yeye ndio anatumia, si yeye ndo anazimanage yani kila kitu manager wake ndio anamanage (His manager is stressing him. He has grown thinner as compared to before as a result of his manager’s stress. He is not the one managing his accounts. Everything is managed by his manager),” Grace explained in an interview with content creators.

She added that so dire is the situation that the singer’s hold sometimes goes without meals.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Saa zingine zipo chakula lakini kuna time twakosa saa zingine twapata. Lakini mahali ako sioni kama atasaidika (Sometimes we have food and at other times we do not. I don’t see him getting help where he is currently)" she said when asked to clarify how they have been managing in the midst of the financial challenges.

Singer Stivo Simple Boy
Singer Stivo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

According to her, the rapper is not only flat broke, but also unable to meet his basic needs, only that the rapper is too gentle and timid to confront his management for things to change.

Kuna changamoto ambazo ziko kwa hio nyumba ndo maana kwa sahizi naweza nkasema kitu ya kwanza anapitia mambo magumu na hawezi akasema. Shida yake yeye ni muoga na kijana mpole sana hawezi ongea. Kwangu mimi siwezi nikaona ati bwanangu anahangaika halafu ye ni muoga wa kuongea so lazima niseme tu venye ako.

Sahi ata ukienda kwa simu yake kuangalia balance huwezi hata kuta shilingi kumi peke yake. Yani ata nkimwambia nitumie hata shilingi hamsini anakuambia hana na ukimuuliza pesa zako ziko wapi anasema manager wangu ndio ako nazo,” Grace added.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Watch Simple Boy's wife give a moving tribute to her late father-in-law [Video]

Grace added that even before moving in with the rapper, he would tell her that he is suffering, but did not believe his claims until they moved in when she realized that he is in a tight situation financially.

"Wakati nikiwa kwetu Taita alikua ananiambia anaumia hana pesa kwa nyumba so mi nilikua nafikiria ni mchezo maybe hizo mambo na kiki so kuja huku kuishi naye dah ndo nkayakuta hayo mengi tu (While still at our home in Taita, he would tell me that he is broke, but I did not take him seriously until we moved in together)" Grace added.

Grace was first introduced by the rapper as his wife during the burial of his father earlier in the year.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Stivo Simple Boy is stressed and broke with his family skipping meals - wife claims

Stivo Simple Boy is stressed and broke with his family skipping meals - wife claims

Eric Omondi explains why he will refund Moses Kuria his money

Eric Omondi explains why he will refund Moses Kuria his money

Michele Ntalami's exquisite photoshoot and birthday message to self [Photos]

Michele Ntalami's exquisite photoshoot and birthday message to self [Photos]

Video of Zuchu singing Taarab to Diamond goes viral [Watch]

Video of Zuchu singing Taarab to Diamond goes viral [Watch]

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she graduates in the U.S.

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she graduates in the U.S.

How singing landed Wahu in trouble in her 20s

How singing landed Wahu in trouble in her 20s

Saumu Mbuvi recalls how dad, Mike Sonko beat her up for not honouring curfew time

Saumu Mbuvi recalls how dad, Mike Sonko beat her up for not honouring curfew time

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

14 celebs who attended the most expensive schools in Kenya

Nyashinki's 'Beautiful' & 4 other bangers dropped this week

Nyashinki's 'Beautiful' & 4 other bangers dropped this week

Pulse Sports

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer Akothee

Emotional Akothee finally opens up about relationship with Cebbie Koks

Abel Mutua & daughter Mumbua, Kennedy Rapudo & his daughter, Robert Burale & daughter

11 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

Rapper Madtraxx

Madtraxx explains taking a break from music to manage family hotels

Ian Mbugua and Vannessa Okeyo

Meet Ian Mbugua's talented 'daughter' Vanessa Okeyo