Legendary singer Ray C has advised Tanasha Donna to sue Tanzanian radio presenter Mwijaku who has been claiming to be the father of her son Nasseb Junior in a number of videos shared online.

An irritated Ray C pointed that Mwijaku has been bullying Ms Donna on social media and it’s time to stop his clout chasing behavior.

Ray C who relocated from Tanzania to be with her husband abroad, said that what the presenter has been doing is very wrong and disrespectful.

“Duniani hakuna alio kamili...kuna vitu sisi kama binadamu tunafanya vya kipuuzi sana ila kuna muda mtu inabidi ukue kimawazo na kiakili pia na ni lazma ujue unachokifanya kwa mtu mwingine atakichukuliaje kibinaadamu.This is so wrong in so many levels.Kama baba mwenye familia yake sidhani kama hii kitu inachekesha. This is unacceptable. Kuna watu wanaathirika kisaikolojia kabisa sababu ya #cyberbullying

Mwijaku haufanyi sawa hata kidogo...Na nchi za wenzetu ungekuwa ushawekwa ndani for this.@tanashadonna Get a lawyer and sue this bitch ass nigga.This is beyond disrespectful. Kama mwanamke naboreka sana na huu upuuzi,ifike mahali wanawake tuteteane...sio sawa hata kidogo.Haifurahishi wala haivutii. This has to stop.Its not funny at all” advised Ray C.

Mwijaku started making the allegations on ground that he resembles Nasseb Junior.

Ms Donna and Diamond Platnumz welcomed Nasseb Junior on October 2nd, 2019 and happens to share a birthday with his father.

On November 4th, the two announced to the world that they had named their son Nasseb Junior.

“Naseeb & Naseeb 👬 twinning. @naseeb.junior “reads a caption on a photo shared by Mama Dangote.