Atlanta based Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee has disclosed that she is on a new journey to rediscover herself and fans will not be hearing from her musically anytime soon.

In a 29 minutes talk on her on Podcast "Deep Dive with Vanessa Mdee", the singer explained that she made the decision to leave the music industry because it’s very demonic.

Vee Money further stated that she is on a mission to be an advocate for honesty, beauty and what facing your demons can do for you.

Vanessa Mdee and her Bae Rotimi

The music industry is demonic- Vanessa

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but my mission is to be a light. I know that I would probably disappoint a few people and that’s Okay, I know that my fans don’t wanna hear this but guess what am never be too far away from you, trust me. The reason why I had to leave the industry is because I needed to choose my life, the music industry is demonic. People will tell you half-truth about what really goes on, and the truth is I just wanna be an advocate for honesty and beauty and being a sincere advocate for what facing your demons can do for You.

"Now my fans are probably asking themselves right now; Are you gonna never sing again? Are we gonna never see you perform? Let me reiterate, I love music, I love to create, I love to perform, I’m a vessel, this is what I was brought on earth to be, but maybe I was a vessel to be here in this moment to have gone through everything that I have gone through so that I can tell you most honestly the truth about things you will never somewhere else,” said Vanessa Mdee.

Ms Mdee also disclosed that there was a time she was depressed, a state that drove her into becoming an alcoholic who could drink herself to sleep.

I found desire and passion for life

“My advice to someone out there, is that be true to who you are. I used to say this in many interviews but not really understand any of it, because then again it sounded like the right thing to say. But be true to who you are, I had to look at myself, face myself that it was pain, it was shameful, it was scary but I had to do it because there was no other way and in that I found peace and in that I found elevation, I found desire and passion for life”

"Trust me I used to wake up every morning questioning what the hell is this about, why are we doing this again, a lot of people used to say to me but you are in America now, (I live in Atlanta now) and that is the Mega of Music you have the perfect opportunity, I’m gonna tell you this, and this is a note to my African stars and artistes out there, don’t chase the American dream there are too many Selinaa Gomezs out here, not yet even conceived and there is only just a few chances not to kill your dream but be great where you are, that’s the only way to do it. They will come to you, organically no body is really giving chances to Africans like that, it’s when you shine in your space, is when the chances will come to you. Don’t kill yourself chasing the American dream,” said Ms. Mdee.

Relationship with Rotimi

In April, Ms Mdee pointed out that she decided to take a musical break, after working on her craft for 13 years, without any rest. But now she has decided to shelve her music career for good.

Vanessa and Power actor Rotimi popularly known as Andre Coleman in the series were first spotted together back in October 2019 while on a Baecation in Miami, before going public with their relationship.