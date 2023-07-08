Thee Pluto lands lucrative deal hours after revealing daughter Zoey's face

A local travel agency gifted the family an all-inclusive beach holiday in Mombasa where the couple will spend three days, courtesy of the firm.

Pluto shared the good news with his fans on social media, revealing that he will be proceeding for a three-day holiday to Mombasa in the company of his partner Felicity Shiru and daughter Zoey.

The content creator and his partner finally unveiled their daughter Zoey's face to the world on July 7, 2023.

The proud father revealed his daughter's face through Instagram video and photos on Friday June 7, and sought to know from fans if she resembled him or Felicity.

Pulse Live Kenya

With baby Zoey’s face unveiled, the couple can now bid goodbye to troubles they went through while trying to keep her face hidden especially whenever they went out as was shared by Pluto in a recent interview.

He explained that there were times when they had to cover her face completely to ensure she couldn't be seen.

I am losing it, depression is eating me slowly" cry for help

In April this year, Thee Pluto raised concerns on his mental wellbeing after sharing that he is battling depression without delving into the details.

Pluto took to his InstaStories to share his tribulaions and appealed for prayers from his fans.

He noted that he is fighting a brave battle but expressed concerns that his battle against depression is not an easy one.

"Honestly I'm losing it. Depression is eating me slowly from inside. Pray for me," Thee Pluto wrote.