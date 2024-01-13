Tony Kwalanda joins TV 47

A 30-second video released by TV 47 shows the journalist displaying his talent in various sports such as football, basketball, golf and swimming.

The clip concludes by the journalist introducing himself and his new home in the media industry saying: "I am Tony Kwalanda, and this is TV 47."

"Brace yourself for top-class sports entertainment from the man himself." Read the caption that accompanied the video.

Kwalanda is an experienced journalist who has worked in a number of media houses including K24, Switch TV, and Look Up TV.

At K24 where he worked for 11 years before being sent packing through redundancy, Kwalanda hosted Sports Hub which aired every Saturday.

“I am switching to another station and taking sports to a whole new level. Thank you K24 for the 11 years of GREAT experience. WATCH THIS SPACE FOR MY NEXT MOVE!!!” said Kwalanda in his exit message shortly after K24 fired its entire newsroom.

Switch to Switch TV and finding love

He found a new home at Switch TV where he presented sports news and hosted Sports Centre.

The sports show which aired on Mondays before 9:00 pm featured featured sports pundits and guests, serving the audience the latest from the world of sports with expert analysis.

Kwalanda would also find love at Switch TV, dating and proposing to colleague Joyce Maina.

They however parted ways a few months after their engagement.

Unsuccessful political bid

Kwalanda briefly exited the media and ventured into politics, hoping to become a Member of County Assembly (MCA).

He contested for the Manda Shivanga Member of County Assembly (MCA) seat in the 2022 General Election but lost to David Kivishi of the Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) party.

Another chance would come calling in May 2023 when he landed a deal with Look Up TV and hosted Sports 360.

TV 47 has been making waves in the industry, tapping top talent, with a lineup of programs hoping to expand its share of viewership.

The station raided rival media houses, bringing on board top talent in a bid to rake in numbers in terms of viewership.

Among those who joined TV 47 is industry heavyweight Willis Raburu.