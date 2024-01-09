The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
5 personalities switch stations in New Year media shake-up

Amos Robi

The shake-up has also affected KTN News which has seen two of its journalists leave for Citizen TV

Flora Limukii, Tony Mwirigi and Grace Kuria
Flora Limukii, Tony Mwirigi and Grace Kuria

The new year of 2024 has begun with a TV shake-up, witnessing several journalists and presenters leave for other stations.

KTN's Jimmy Mbogoh has departed from the Standard Media Group-based station for Royal Media Services, joining Citizen TV.

Mbogoh, who worked at the business desk, announced his departure from KTN in an emotional farewell message on Wednesday, January 3.

“To some personal news now, my time at KTN/KTN News has come to an end after what was a very fulfilling year of storytelling.

"We have told stories both locally and abroad in a year that has thrown us some serious curveballs, testing my skill endurance and passion for business journalism. I look back with great joy and pride for what we achieved,” he announced via his socials.

Jimmy Mbogoh
READ: Citizen TV's Chemutai Goin elected to senior role in political journalists association

Jasmine Wambui has also left KTN News to join Citizen TV, further contributing to the ongoing shuffle in the media industry.

At Cape Media, which houses TV47 and Radio 47, entertainment presenter Tony Mwirigi has announced his departure after 4 years and 8 months.

Mwirigi, who hosted the weekly show 'Bomba la Sanaa,' expressed gratitude to his bosses, acknowledging the achievements made during his tenure.

"Connecting East Africa And Africa at Large Through Music + Entertainment was my Target 4 Years and 4 Months ago, and I am Glad we achieved That and more Through Bomba La Sanaa show - It's Been Great Being part of This Family for The Past 4 Years 8 Months! Time now to step Out. First Glory To God🙏," Mwirigi shared in his post.

Tony Mwirigi
READ: 19 TV and Radio Presenters who switched stations in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

He credited the Operation Manager, Wilson Mbugua, for giving him his first chance as an intern in April 2019. Mwirigi expressed gratitude to the former CEO, Eugene Anangwe, for believing in him and initiating the Bomba La Sanaa show on July 18, 2019.

The departing presenter also gave special acknowledgement to his co-host, Miss Kimuyu, describing her as a star and encouraging her to keep shining.

Mwirigi's departure closely follows another TV47 anchor, Flora Limukii, who left the station after 1 year and 5 months for CNBC Africa in Kigali, Rwanda.

TV journalist Flora Limukii
READ: 10 journalists/media personalities who became the news in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Sources at the media house have confirmed that news presenter Grace Kuria is also leaving the station after six months. Kuria joined TV47 in July 2023 from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Like Tony Mwirigi, Kuria is yet to disclose her next destination.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
