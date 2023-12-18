The sports category has moved to a new website.

Willis Raburu lands new role at TV47 reporting to the CEO

Denis Mwangi

Willis Raburu has extensive media experience spanning 13 years in the media industry where he has served in different capacities.

Cape Media has announced the appointment of Willis Raburu as Director Digital Services and Innovations.

Reporting to the CEO, Raburu will be responsible for driving the evolution of TV47, and Radio47 digital products.

Raburu boasts extensive media experience spanning 13 years in the media industry where he has served in different capacities.

Willis holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Sciences from Moi University and is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in Communication Studies with a focus on Strategic Corporate Communications at USIU.

Raburu will be tasked with developing a comprehensive strategy and roadmap for the design, development, and maintenance of brand 47 digital products and presence.

"Digital is the heartbeat of progress, and I’m ready to take on the challenge. Grateful to the Chairman and the entire board for this incredible opportunity! Let’s revolutionize together. Successful people look like you. God love you and that will never change," he said.

One of his primary objectives will be to enhance the overall user experience, ensuring seamless interactions across the firm's digital platforms.

“We are pleased to have Raburu on board. He will bring a valuable strategic skill set of performance and brand building digital capabilities to the team” said Mr. Wilson Mbugua, Director of Operations, Cape Media.

In August, the former Citizen TV presenter unveiled a new partnership with Cape Media-owned TV-47, marking a significant step in his media career.

The presenter, known for his time hosting the popular '10/10' show on Citizen TV, landed a show titled 'Wabebe Experience,' that airs on Fridays at 10:00 p.m.

Raburu took to his social media platforms to share the news, generating a buzz among his followers.

This collaboration came on the heels of Raburu's departure from Citizen TV earlier this year, where he worked for 13 years.

