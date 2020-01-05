Popular Radio Maisha presenter Clement Mlekenyi, popularly known as Clemmo has lost his son.

The celebrated presenter took to Social media to break the sad news saying that he couldn’t believe that his two-year-old son had passed away.

“Waaah its ok son...gone too soon..2yrs with u hata siamini umenitoka! Rest with the angels Bradley” Read Clemmo’s tweet.

Top Radio Maisha presenter in mourning

The presenter did not divulge further into what caused his son's death. Our condolences are with the family.

His fans and some of the people in the entertainment industry went ahead to pass their condolences and show their support to him and his family in this hard time.

Here are some of the comments

djshiti_comedian Clemo poleni sana kakangu....

abelmutua Pole sana bro.

chepchumbacherus My sincere condolences to you and your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

mcatricky Sincere condolences for the big loss bro, pole Sana

theemwalimurachel 😔 😞 pole sana Clemmo.

sudiboyofficial Mungu ailaze roho yake mahali pema peponi pole sana kakangu

guardianangelglobal Pole bro may God give you comfort. Pole,

rosa_ree Aiseee. Pole sana bro. May God rest his soul in eternal peace. Mwenyezi Mungu akufanyie wepesi katika kipindi hiki kigumu🙏🏾

djjoemfalme My sincerest condolences to you and your family.