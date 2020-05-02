Media Personality Nick Mudimba has parted ways with Switch TV barely after two years.

Mudimba made the announcement via his social media pages, thanking the Switch TV management for the opportunity to work with them.

“Thank you @switchtvkenya team! Years of great shows and amazing growth! Last show. On to the next assignment #ThankfulThursday #TippingpointKE” reads Nick Mudimba’s tweet.

Top Switch TV News Anchor Nick Mudimba Quits

The news anchor joined the Red-cross owned TV Station back in 2018, hosting shows like, Switch Focus, Switch 168 and sports shows.

Previously, the award-winning journalist worked with KTN, Supersport and Africa Bamba Sport.

Reports indicate that Mudimba is headed to an international media house with his new assignment set to kick off on Monday.

