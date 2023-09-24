The sports category has moved to a new website.

Entertainment

It's only a matter of time - Trio Mio reveals his big dreams after recognition

Charles Ouma

Kenyan rap sensation Trio Mio has shared his dreams after major international recognition by U.S. music and audio streaming platform Audiomack.

Trio was named among the acclaimed artistes defining Kenya, thanks to his mark in the entertainment industry.

In an interview in a series of videos by Audiomack celebrating African musicians, Trio noted that his goal is to now take his influence global.

Discussing Kenyan music scene, Trio noted that it is a diverse one and reflects the cultural diversity.

"I would use the word diverse to describe the Kenyan music scene right now. It's a vibrant reflection of our cultural diversity."

"My sound is new school and I'm the chairman. Hence Mkurugenz. I merge youthful or new age flows with witty lines and old flavors." Trio stated.

"Through my music I want people to believe that Kenyan music can reach global heights, our artists can have success outside our borders, our songs can chart in other countries and we can be called for shows outside Kenya.

"It's full of different genres and styles cutting across different age groups. I see Kenyans loving, appreciating, and supporting our own. It's only a matter of time," he concluded his remarks.

READ: Audiomack to feature 9 Kenyan artists in ‘Keep The Beat Going’ campaign [List]

9 Kenyan artists featured in ‘Keep The Beat Going’ campaign

Audiomack Africa is running a campaign dubbed The #KeepTheBeatGoing Campaign Lands in Kenya! 🇰🇪🌍.

This campaign, which initially launched in Nigeria, Ghana, and Tanzania in the previous year and expanded to South Africa in March 2023, aims to empower local creatives and inspire listeners to explore new music from the region.

The campaign in Kenya is set to encompass a wide range of exclusive content and playlists that will spotlight major artists in the Kenyan music landscape.

These artists include Bensoul, Bien, Boutross, Breeder, Buruklyn Boyz, Nadia Mukami, Nikita Kering, Nyashinski, and Trio Mio.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
