It's only a matter of time - Trio Mio reveals his big dreams after recognition

Trio was named among the acclaimed artistes defining Kenya, thanks to his mark in the entertainment industry.

In an interview in a series of videos by Audiomack celebrating African musicians, Trio noted that his goal is to now take his influence global.

Discussing Kenyan music scene, Trio noted that it is a diverse one and reflects the cultural diversity.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would use the word diverse to describe the Kenyan music scene right now. It's a vibrant reflection of our cultural diversity."

"My sound is new school and I'm the chairman. Hence Mkurugenz. I merge youthful or new age flows with witty lines and old flavors." Trio stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Through my music I want people to believe that Kenyan music can reach global heights, our artists can have success outside our borders, our songs can chart in other countries and we can be called for shows outside Kenya.

"It's full of different genres and styles cutting across different age groups. I see Kenyans loving, appreciating, and supporting our own. It's only a matter of time," he concluded his remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

9 Kenyan artists featured in ‘Keep The Beat Going’ campaign

Audiomack Africa is running a campaign dubbed The #KeepTheBeatGoing Campaign Lands in Kenya! 🇰🇪🌍.

Pulse Live Kenya

This campaign, which initially launched in Nigeria, Ghana, and Tanzania in the previous year and expanded to South Africa in March 2023, aims to empower local creatives and inspire listeners to explore new music from the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign in Kenya is set to encompass a wide range of exclusive content and playlists that will spotlight major artists in the Kenyan music landscape.