Singer Otile Brown got many by surprise after confessing that he masturbates to stay faithful in his long-distance relationship with his Ethiopian Bae Nabayet aka Nabbi.

In an Interview with Jalang’o, the Chaguo la Moyo hit-maker disclosed that he choose to do so in order to stay faithful and his girlfriend supports it.

“Tunanyonga tu! Utafanya nini sasa! Nikimsubiri na anasupport mnyongo huo, amasema keep doing what you are doing. Anajua with that now, at least boy wake nimetulia” confessed Otile.

Otile Brown and his girlfriend Nabayet

She has never cooked

The Just In Love CEO also mentioned that his woman (Nabayet) has never cooked whenever she visits him in Nairobi, as he does all the cooking and feed her.

“My woman has never cooked whenever she is here, I always cook, you know people don’t know how nice I’m when it comes to my love life. Mimi ndo napika and she is just there seating pretty na ni kwa sababu nimechagua kufanya ivo. Do you know hajawahi shika hata chakula na mkono, I feed her. And it has nothing to do wwith sijui umekaliwa chapati, I have chosen to do that because I really love this woman. Naona kuna mafisi wengine huku nyuma wanatoa tu gangster points” said Otile Brown.

On and Off relationship

Talking about their on and off relationship, Otile affirmed that currently he is in good terms with Nabbi and their previous breakup was caused by a small misunderstanding but they rekindle their love after sometime.

“My last relationship, vitu vilitokea na wanawake wakanielewa kwamba, I’m ruthless, mimi ni mtu ambaye ikifika kwa mademu sijatulia. So when we first got into the relationship, she wasn’t sure about, like it did not matter how much I tell her nakupenda, and thats why I went and sang Nabayet, whatever I sang on Nabayet is all true. Because I don’t think I have ever loved a woman, the way I love that chick, coz ni mwanamke ambaye hana story mingi. She will never bother you. She that type of a woman ukimkosea atalia, she will just cry. So it was always a struggle, like so many times we are having the same discussion. Any time I tell her I really care about you , I love you anasema No you are just playing with me” added Otile.

Currently, Nabayet is based in Australia but often visits Otile here in Nairobi.

Reactions

shaqtheyungin “Thats the only way🔥😂”

ahmadeyx “Ndio maana unalast 20 seconds 😂😂🤡”

shvades_elsa “ATI kunyonga😳MI siezi date chali ananyonga😌🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮”

core_law_ “Huyu ananyonga squirell bana 😂 yake haiwezi kua monkey”

m_ulili “💀💀💀💀😂😂😂Otile ananyonga who are you not to”

officiallavinediva ‘🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂 nilijuwa omeraa hawezi tulia lazima anyonge”

princenewton_”😂😂😂😂😂aaaah welcome to the team bro😂”