Ugandan artist Weasel announces his interest in joining politics

Weasel's brother Chameleone who has taken music for a career for most of his life recently joined politics to contest in the Kampala Mayoral race.

The Goodlyf artiste is seriously considering joining politics despite his brother not winning the race.

Weasel made the revelation on Dr. Kizza Besigye’s Facebook post a few days ago of how he wants to be an MP.

“When I come back we should meet for a cup of tea, comrade. Am thinking of joining serious politics next year. MP to be Mityana District,” Weasel commented on the post.

Mityana is the same district that National Unity Platform (NUP) was willing to let Chameleone contest in last year as an MP but he turned down the offer and opted to contest for Lord Mayorship which he sadly lost to Erias Lukwago.

Controversy

Weasel was last month accused of beating up and causing grievous body harm to his househelp.

The renowned artist is said to have broken the leg of one Baker Kaweesi, 26.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, explained that the victim told police he got into trouble on accusations of disrespecting his girlfriend.

“Kaweesi reported to police that at Kizungu Zone, Makindye Division in Kampala district, Douglas Mayanja, alias Weasel, Giz , Pompo and others beat him up and broke one of his legs on allegations that he has been disrespecting Weasel’s girlfriend,” Owoyesigyire said.

But efforts to trace and have him answer to the charges have hit a snag.

“We have on several occasions gone to his(Weasel) home to arrest the suspect but is nowhere to be seen whereas his known telephone contacts are not available.”