Atlanta-based Tanzanian Singer Vanessa Mdee has refuted claims that she was assaulted by her Boyfriend Olurotimi Akinosho alias Rotimi.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Ms Mdee disclosed that Rotimi has never laid hands on her and allegations that her boyfriend has a tendency of assaulting women are not true.

She further explained that the confusion around the assault subject was ignited by a post that was made by Rotimi’s ex-girlfriend who said she was beaten by her ex-boyfriend, who is not Rotimi.

Its not True

“I will not be bullied on social media; I will not be that person Wanahabari wataandika kitu juu yangu alafu nitabaki kimya. Team yangu ya social media, imenijuza kuhusu comments kutokana na watu kusema kuwa Rotimi ananipiga, ati ni mtu ambaye anapiga wanawake.

Number one, that is so far from the truth, sio ukweli na ni kitu ambacho kinaweza kuharibu sifa heshima ya Mwanaume au Mwanamke, especially when it’s not true. So nataka ku-clarify kitu kabla sijaendelea, imetokana na post ambayo ameandika ex-wake Rotimi. Ex wake Rotimi alikuwa anamzungumzia Ex-wake mwingine sio Rotimi na ameweka Wazi kuwa sio Rotimi anayemzungumzia…

So yeye aliandika blog post zamani akimzungumzia Ex-wake sio Rotimi akisema yakwamba alikuwa na mipango na yeye na vitu vingi. Alikuwa anajaribu Kuguza jamii na wanawake ambao wamepitia vitu vingi kama hivyo," said Vee Money in Part.

I will sue You

Ms Mdee added that she is ready to sue people who want to spoil her reputation and that of her boyfriend Rotimi.

“So please Negative media, I’m not the one and I’m not going to be bullied by you anymore. So kama unaona kuna kitu ambacho unataka kuzungumza and you don’t have hard facts, please am ready to sue anyone and I’m going to sue anyone or media ambayo inaandika uongo kunihusu mimi ama Familia yangu au mpenzi wangu, tumechoka haipendezi. It’s not Okay. Am not going to be bullied by media.

So I think that’s clear, Rotimi is not that person ambaye Ex-wake anamzungumzia ni Ex mwingine na ni wazi alizungimza hicho kitu hata kabla hajawa na Rotimi. So please let’s not do that, don’t spoil someone’s hard earned beautiful reputation,” said Vanessa Mdee in the video.

Quitting Music

This comes days after Vee Money announced that she had made a decision to leave the music industry because it’s very demonic.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but my mission is to be a light. I know that I would probably disappoint a few people and that’s Okay, I know that my fans don’t wanna hear this but guess what am never be too far away from you, trust me. The reason why I had to leave the industry is because I needed to choose my life, the music industry is demonic. People will tell you half-truth about what really goes on, and the truth is I just wanna be an advocate for honesty and beauty and being a sincere advocate for what facing your demons can do for You.

"Now my fans are probably asking themselves right now; Are you gonna never sing again? Are we gonna never see you perform? Let me reiterate, I love music, I love to create, I love to perform, I’m a vessel, this is what I was brought on earth to be, but maybe I was a vessel to be here in this moment to have gone through everything that I have gone through so that I can tell you most honestly the truth about things you will never somewhere else,” said Vanessa Mdee.

