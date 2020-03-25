Kenyan socialite and entrepreneur Vera Sidika has come out to tell those who have tested negative for coronavirus to stay at home instead of moving around looking for the virus.

Ms Vera wondered what the people were looking for and compared the move to someone who had tested negative for HIV but was still sleeping around without protection knowing they'd get the infected.

“Y’all who went to test for corona virus out of curiosity and tested negative and still going out moving around what are you looking for? It’s like testing negative for HIV then go sleeping around without protection” read Vera's insta story.

It’s like testing negative for HIV then sleeping around without protection – Vera Sidika on Coronavirus

Ms Sidika also cautioned her friends against visiting her home or inviting her to theirs stating that they needed to leaver he alone during this quarantine period.

“Don’t care if we’ve been friends for 10 years or whatever please don’t even think of coming to my house y’all calling me to your house for BBQ’s and drinks and I’m not interested y’all bored souls need to leave me alone ooo” said Vera.

"My friends know I can stay a whole month indoors and not set foot outside literally my life before corona now they are suffering calling to ask for tips and inviting me for BBQ's let me stay at home ooo" added the entrepreneur.

A few days ago, the vivacious beauty revealed why she broke up with her Tanzanian Boyfriend Jimmy Chansa months after telling haters not to expect the break up.

She disclosed that the relationship was toxic and she couldn’t stay in a toxic relationship just to people impress people.

"I walked out of my relationship coz I’m not gonna stay in a toxic one just into impress people like you. You can think whatever u like at the end of the day I’m the one who’ll face the Bullshit so I will eliminate what’s not good for me. If u like say whatever, strangers on the internet will never let me tolerate bullshit from a man just to show the world that I’m still in relationship. Hell nah. I will always put myself first. On God!!!” Said Vera.