Vera Sidika holds exclusive pink themed baby shower

The soon-to-be parents have been informing fans through social media about every single thing of their pregnancy journey. Take a look at the lovely pictures:

Change of heart?

Initially, her fans were shocked when Sidika who is 8 months pregnant took to her Insta-stories to explain why she hates surprise Baby Showers.

According to Vera, she doesn’t like the idea of letting other people run the show when the event or occasion is about her. She mentioned that she is a perfectionist who will always see mistakes if she did not participate in putting things together.

“Everyone; Baby shower should be a surprise

Me; I hate surprises. I love perfection and must plan every single detail, including the spoons used.

I dint know how I would feel walking to my surprise party and everything just not as what I would like it to be. Woi. I would definitely be happy for the thoughtfulness. But weeh. I’m just very detailed and such a perfectionist. It’s a Libra thing, I think” said Vera.

Sidika added that surprise Baby showers are an old school vibe; “This whole thing of Baby shower is supposed to be a surprise is pretty much old school. My thoughts.

Life has changed. People plan their won Baby showers and make them stand out. And have everything they wanted at their party”.

The Beautypreneur also noted that all ladies who walk into their surprise Baby showers and act surprised are fake, because at some point they all anticipate for such an occasion.