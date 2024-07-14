The sports category has moved to a new website.

DCI reveals new details on mutilated bodies recovered in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Charles Ouma

DCI also revealed that all the victims are females aged between 18-30 years

Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja addressing the press on Sunday
Detectives probing the mystery of the dismembered bodies are probing three angles, while also leaving nothing else to chance in a bid to establish the truth.

Recommended articles

One of the hypotheses reviewed by detectives is that the killings may be associated with a cult with criminal activities or serial killers.

Detectives also explored the hypothesis that the killings could linked to rogue medical practitioners dealing in criminal activities.

“Are we dealing with a cult that is associated with criminal activities? Are we dealing with serial killers that are also associated with criminal activities? Or even, could we be dealing with rogue medical practitioners that are dealing with criminal activities? All these are hypothesis we have tried to bring on board.” Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Mohammed Amin remarked.

Mukuru Kwa Njenga horror: woman’s dream horrifying dream mutilated bodies & standoff
Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja confirmed that all the bodies recovered were of females aged between 18-30 years old.

He also noted that that all the bodies were disguised and packed in a similar way before being dumped at the same spot.

“All recovered bodies were females severely dismembered and locked in sacks in various stages of decomposition” IG Kanja noted.

READ: IG Douglas Kanja takes decisive action after discovery of bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Preliminary investigation pointed to all the victims meeting their deaths in a similar manner.

“The modus operandi was almost the same. If you look at the age, it was between 18-30. These are all female. If you look at how the bodies have been disguised and packaged - all the same,” Amin stated, noting that bodies were dumped at a similar spot in the dumpsite,” said Amin.

During the joint press address on Sunday, Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, DCI confirmed that eight bodies have recovered from the scene, noting that some persons of interest have been identified with investigations ongoing.

To ensure unbiased investigations that authorities promised to conclude within 21 days, all Police Officers based at Kware Police Station have been transferred.

"To ensure fair and unbiased investigations, I have moved the officers from Kware Police Station.

"In this difficult time, we stand with the community and we remain committed to uncovering the truth and bringing those responsible to justice." IG Kanja remarked.

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry
READ: Ruto breaks silence on mutilated bodies found in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Notably, the bodies were all found at an abandoned quarry used as an illegal dumping site and located a few meters from the Police Station.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

