Kenyan singer and songwriter Victoria Kimani has opened up on a past relationship that saw her hate Valentine’s Day since it became a reminder on what transpired, making her relationship come to an end.

Ms Kimani took to Instagram to share the encounter stating that she was fully invested in a relationship that never was.

The beauty went on to add that the guy she was dating had a girlfriend whom he kept as a secret. She finally found out about the affair through social media.

I was fully and beautifully invested in a love that never existed – Victoria Kimani

“Throw back To Valentine’s Day 2016 ...when I was living in Gbagada 😂 ..... and I found out the guy I was dating had a secret girlfriend (thanks to Social media )... whom he lied about her existence completely 🤥 I was fully & beautifully invested in a love that never existed ... The stars I saw when I looked at him quickly turned to dust particles .... thanks to him... Valentine’s Day became an anniversary for that horrible day” read part of her post.

The singer went ahead to advise people in a relationship to be alert and careful since most of them cheated but when It came to Valentine’s day, they acted like love itself.

"... Fast forward to today ... I’m seeing guys I know that cheat 364 days a year and today acting like love itself online ❤️ I’m not saying I’m not optimistic anymore or that I don’t believe the beautiful love stories flooding my timeline now ..... I’m just saying .... girls and boys .... STAY WOKE 😂 Lawdddd 😂😂 #POSTANDDELETE 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Lying ass neegaz !!!!!!!! ok, I’m a little irritated, BUT.... I’m trying to be more honest with you all about how I REALLY feel ... I hope that’s ok! ❤️❤️❤️" said Ms Kimani.

This comes a few days after Victoria ventured into Hair Business.

Ms Kimani took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers stating that she was happy her new brand 'Kimani Luxury braid' had come to life, after quite a period of time.

The singer went ahead to add that she wanted a product that could breathe new life for Kenyan Ladies and that’s how the idea was born.