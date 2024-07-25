The sports category has moved to a new website.

VIDEO: Ngina Kenyatta’s rare public appearance sparks comparisons with Charlene

Denis Mwangi

Ngina Kenyatta was spotted hanging out in Nairobi

A collage of Ngina Kenyatta and Charlene Ruto
A collage of Ngina Kenyatta and Charlene Ruto

In a rare public appearance, Ngina Kenyatta was spotted at Replay Lounge and Bistro attending the listening party for musician Ndegz's soon-to-be-released EP, "Mr Bull."

The event marked a significant occasion as Ngina Kenyatta, known for her reclusive nature, stepped out to support the rising artist.

Ngina Kenyatta, daughter of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, is famously private and seldom seen in public.

Throughout her father’s two terms in office, she maintained a low profile, rarely attending public events or making media appearances.

This reclusive lifestyle has made her appearances noteworthy, often sparking public interest and media attention.

The video of Ngina’s appearance quickly spread across social media, with many users expressing their surprise and admiration.

A comment thread on Tik Tok showcased the diverse reactions of Kenyans:

In stark contrast to Ngina, Charlene Ruto has embraced a very public persona.

Known for her frequent appearances at public events and her engagement with the media, Charlene has become a familiar face in Kenyan social and political circles.

Her energetic and sometimes flamboyant presence has drawn both praise and criticism from the public.

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto Pulse Live Kenya
Ndegz has returned to the music scene after a seven-year hiatus. The artist, known for his distinctive style and energetic performances, held a listening party for his new EP, "Mr Bull," at Replay Lounge and Bistro.

The EP, which will be available on Spotify, Boomplay, and YouTube, features seven tracks, including "Ameniweza" and "Your Love is Like."

Reflecting on his break, Ndegz shared, "My pause lasted longer than I intended, but everything I did led me back to my destiny as an artist."

Encouraged by his loyal fans, Ndegz is eager to reclaim his place in the music industry.

