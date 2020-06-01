Gospel Singer Size 8 and her Hubby DJ Mo opened up on the difficulties they went through following a miscarriage that the singer suffered back in 2018.

In an interview with Parents Magazine, Size 8 mentioned that the miscarriage almost destroyed their marriage, as they kept on blaming each other.

“The miscarriage really affected us. We fought a lot and we blamed each other since we did not know how to deal with it. It was very bad; but with our son, we were able to come together and support each other” said Size 8.

DJ Mo and Size 8

Mama Wambo added that upon learning how to grief together, the situation helped to tighten their bond as a couple.

“It has actually brought us closer as a couple, which is something we realized later.” Added Size 8.

On the other hand, DJ MO explained that “When you lose a baby things change. It was very hard on me but I knew I had to be strong for Linet and Wambo. if we let our grieving take over, it would have affected Wambo because we wouldn’t be able to give her attention.”

The miscarriage

In January 2019, Size 8 confessed that a miscarriage could destroy a marriage or shake it up. She went on to encourage others to go for counseling and face the challenges that come with a miscarriage together noting that marriage was the first institution created by God and the devil hates it with passion.

“The devil wants to break homes Jesus wants to build homes always remember that. Team up with Jesus and build and fight for your marriage....... And I've come to know a miscarriage can actually destroy a marriage or shake it after miscarriage get counseling please please and determine to face the loss together............@djmokenya love you always, am to blessed to have you......” read part of her message.

However, the couple was blessed with another child named Muraya Junior back in October 2019.