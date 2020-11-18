Varshita S5

This fun romantic comedy from Maisha Magic East stars Eve D'sousa and Maqbul Mohammed as a young couple from completely different backgrounds. Expect laughs and tears as two cultures collide. The season premiere of Varshita kicks off with Don and Varshita's wedding, which is done via Zoom, because of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Lalit and the Wang'ombe's are still homeless. Watch this classic.

Famalam S3

The BBC’s sketch comedy Famalam is back for its third season. Learn how to make White People Chicken, see our favourite aunties handle their nephew coming out, and discover Nollywood's 'finest'. Start watching this hilarious comedy.

New Amsterdam S2

Trailer: https://youtu.be/m9a8WvlL9So

Tragedy struck at the end of Season 1, with a horrific accident just moments after the birth of Max and Georgia’s daughter. We know not everyone survived, and it’s been a hard wait to find out who made it and who didn’t. The three most important women in Max’s life were in that ambulance, and this season, a devastated Max will have to pick up the pieces, because New Amsterdam needs him more than ever. Binge-watch both seasons.

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector

Trailer: https://youtu.be/E_Qoxcgy0kM

Russell Hornsby plays the role of the veteran police detective and criminologist Lincoln Rhyme. His abilities pitch him against a notorious serial killer, The Bone Collector. After almost capturing the killer, Lincoln is left paralysed from the neck down and he’s forced to quit his police work. Three years later Rookie cop Amelia Sachs (Arielle Kebbel) comes across a crime scene that resembles The Bone Collector’s work. She brings the case to Lincoln, dragging him out of retirement. Binge-watch it now.

Chozi S1

Chozi is a docu-drama that tells real-life stories of people who went through tragic moments that changed their lives. Fiction characters enact these stories to make the show interactive and to give the viewers dramatic insight into what happened. Some heal by listening to other people’s stories while others heal by telling their own stories. Coming soon.

His Dark Materials S2

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGSc5NO3swc

Season 2 begins after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world. There, in a strange and mysterious abandoned city, Lyra meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary. Tuesdays from 17 November, watch season 1 while you wait.

P-Valley S1

Rotten Tomatoes says, “P-Valley explores the unseen lives of strippers in Mississippi through Katori Hall's singular gaze, celebrating the beauty of the craft without sugarcoating the challenges.” Indiewire hails it as “unlike anything ever seen on TV… the series knows exactly what it wants to be: a sexy, fast-paced drama that sets out to de-stigmatize the world of stripping and shatter misconceptions.” Starts 24 November on Showmax.

Grab this Showmax deal!

Showmax Pro has partnered with Telkom to bring live sport to your phone at a fraction of what it usually costs. If you are a Telkom mobile subscriber, buy a one-month 30GB bundle for Ksh 1,500 or 45GB bundle for KSh 2,000 and you’ll also get a one-month subscription to stream Showmax Pro on your mobile device.

Dial *544# from your phone or via the Telkom app to get this deal.

The offer is valid from 16 October 2020 until 16 January 2021.