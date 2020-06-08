On Sunday, Citizen TV power couple Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan graced our TV screens dressed in matching pilot outfits, somethings that left many of their viewers gushing over their lovely outfits.

However, according to Abdalla the outfits were meant to honour pilots who have been forced to down their tools over the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic that has paralyzed lots of activities.

Abdalla further explained that they will be honouring different sectors of our economy every Sunday on Nipashe Wikendi by rocking their designated uniforms, reminding them that they are not forgotten, despite what is happening around the globe.

Citizen TV's power couple Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan

Honouring our Pilots

“Leo hii ladba uko nyumbani na unatizama Nipashe Wikendi na unaona tumevalia Vazi la rubani. Kwanza ni kutoa heshima kwa sector zote ambazo zimeadhirika kwa njia moja ama nyingine na Covid-19. Lakini pia kipindi hiki cha Covid-19 tumepata nasafi ya kujifunza kwamba hakuna kazi isiyokuwa na maana. Usidharau kazi ya mwenzako kwamba yako inaumuhimu. Kila kazi ya mtu inathamani yake na mchango wake katika kusukuma gurudumu la maisha. Hivyo basi kila Jumapili tutakuwa tukitoa heshima na kukumbushana kuwa kwa pamoja tumaweza kutimiza malengo, hakuna bingwa wala sefu,” explained Rashid Abdalla

Lulu Hassan added that; “Kwa hivyo basi mtazamaji tumefika anga tua ya nipashe wikendi umekuwa nami rubani wako Lulu Hassan na mwenzangu Rashid Abdalla.”

The Nipashe Wikendi Duo

The two continue to serve couple goals since being paired as the “Nipashe Wikendi” duo. They always report on duty, dressed to kill with Lulu rocking well designed Kitenge’s as Abdalla borrows the remaining material for his pocket square and Neck tie.

Lulu and Rashid, who became the first Kenyan Couple to anchor news together, continue to impress their followers with their eye-catching sense of fashion.

