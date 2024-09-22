Why Stevo Simple Boy’s first international gig is in limbo with hours to go

The singer who had earlier on confirmed that he will be in Saudi Arabia alongside his new signee named Machabe September 23 revealed that a standoff over travel and accommodation arrangements may see the deal fall apart.

The singer made it clear that travelling in economy is not part of their plans as they embark on their first trip abroad, adding that as per their agreement, they will only jet out if business class tickets are availed to them.

Stevo Simple Boy and his signee Br Machabe Pulse Live Kenya

He added that they were surprised when they were handed tickets indicating that they had been booked into the economy class seats, contrary to their expectations and agreement.

“Mlikuwa mnatarajia tusafiri kesho, lakini kuna vitu ambavyo haviko sawa. Tuliagree watutumie ndege ya business class lakini wakatuma economy class,” Stevo stated in a five-minute video posted on Instagram on September 21, 2024.

Confusion over accommodation arrangements in Saudi Arabia

The duo added that confusion surrounds their accommodation arrangements with the promoter not communicating.

“Alafu pia hawajaclarify vizuri tunaenda kulala kwa hoteli gani. They are not communicating,” Machabe remarked.

They confirmed that they had received deposit for the gig in Saudi Arabia, asserting that they are willing to refund the money should things fall apart, accusing the promoter of not only failing to communicate, but also failing to stick to agreements.

“Of course they sent us a deposit for the gig. If they do not communicate clearly, we will have to refund the deposit because we can’t make away with people’s money.

“We are not comfortable travelling in economy class. The agreement was business class.” Machabe and Stevo clarified.

Signature phrase that landed Stevo Simple Boy gig in Saudi Arabia

The singer first shared his plans to perform in Saudi Arabia during a live show Hangout Friday on K24 TV on Friday, August 30, 2024.

He remarked that he landed the gig after his signature phrase, “mefi mefi muskla,” caught the attention of many, including in the Asian nation, handing him what would be his international debut.

“Mafi Mafi Mshkila ni lugha ya kiarabu, na wakati nilisema hiyo msamiati unajua nini ilifanyika? Ni bahati mwezi ujao tarehe 23 naenda Saudi Arabia kwa mara ya kwanza nitakuwa na piga show ya kwanza.

“Mafi Mafi Mshkila inamaanisha hakuna shida.” Stevo stated at the time.

Kenyan rapper Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

The announcement was received with mixed feelings, with some opining that it could be part of a scheme by the singer to create a buzz, citing strict regulations on entertainment and secular music in Saudi Arabia.