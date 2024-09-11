Stevo Simple Boy slaps Kiengei with tough ultimatum days after Pritty bagged 5 deals

Kenyan singer Stevo Simple Boy has issued an ultimatum to Bishop Muthee Kiengei, demanding a public apology within 24 hours.

This comes after Kiengei made remarks about Stevoh and his ex-girlfriend, Pritty Vishy, during a live radio broadcast that has since sparked outrage.

Kiengei offers apology after controversial remarks

The drama began when Bishop Muthee Kiengei, while on air, threw shade at Stevoh and Pritty Vishy.

Kenyan rapper Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

His comments, which appeared to mock the two public figures, quickly went viral, leading to widespread condemnation from various individuals in the entertainment industry. Pritty Vishy, along with other celebrities, shared clips of Kiengei’s remarks, calling them inappropriate and disrespectful.

In response to the backlash, Bishop Kiengei issued an apology to Pritty Vishy and even helped her secure five brand ambassadorial jobs.

However, Stevo Simple Boy was left out of the apology, a fact that has not sat well with him.

Kenyan rapper Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

Stevo breaks his silence on Kiengei issue

After remaining quiet on the issue for days, Stevo Simple Boy has now spoken out, demanding that Bishop Kiengei also apologises to him.

The singer, who is beloved by many Kenyans for his humility and simplicity, shared his disappointment in being left out of the apology and feels that he, too, deserves a public apology.

"Nimejitokeza kwa sababu Wakenya wananipenda na walisema mbona Stevo haongei na Stevo pia alisiwa (I am speaking up because Kenyans love me and wondered why I haven't spoken, and I was also insulted)," Stevo stated during an interview on 2mbili TV on September 11.

"Kiengei aliangalia pande moja, aliangalai girl child. Sisi wote tuko na haki na sisi wote tulitusiwa (Kiengei only looked at one side, the girl child. We all have rights and we were all insulted)."

Kenyan rapper Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

According to the rapper, pastors should focus on administering the word of God to their congregations and not talking ill about others.

"Mchungaji anafaa afanye kazi ya bwana. Kama kuna kosa aliona kwangu basi angekuja kwangu personally si kuongea na wanahabari (A pastor should do the Lord’s work. If he saw any wrong in me, he should have come to me personally, not talked to the media)," Stevo added.

Stevo expressed his frustration with Kiengei's comments about his talent, saying, "Kuna vitu za kujoke hata mimi napenda kujoke. Lakini saa zingine nakuwa serious. Lakini kusema sina talent na mimi sifai ni jambo kubwa (There are things we can joke about, I also love to joke. But sometimes I am serious. Saying I have no talent and don’t belong is a big issue)."

Kenyan rapper Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

Stevo threatens to storm Kiengei’s church

In his message, Stevo Simple Boy gave Bishop Kiengei a 24-hour ultimatum to apologise publicly. If Kiengei fails to apologise, Stevoh has vowed to lead his fans to Kiengei’s church to protest.

"Kiengei nampaa masaa ishirini na nne. Kama hakuna apology then naamuru Wakenya na wafuasi wangu twende GCM tugome (Kiengei has 24 hours. If there’s no apology, then I instruct Kenyans and my followers to go to GCM and protest)."

Stevo's statement was firm, warning the Bishop to take the situation seriously. "Tutaenda kanisa yake. Awache kutuchezea coz hiyo ni kama amenidharau. Na tukikuja don't prepare anything. Hakuna chakula, hakuna kuomba, salamu tu," he said.

Stevo added, "Usidharau mboga haiwezi kupeleka ugali. So Pastor Kiengei kama hataomba msamaha basi mimi kama rais ya wanyonge, nawaambia tugome.

Pulse Live Kenya

Stevo demands an apology in Kibera

In his final statement, Stevo Simple Boy demanded that Bishop Kiengei personally come to Kibera and apologise.

"Aombe msamaha na akuje moja kwa moja mpaka kule Kibera. Si alisema ananijua mpaka mahali nalala, akuje basi tuongee," he said.