Pritty Vishy apologises to fans as she reveals truth about Kiengei deals

Lynet Okumu

Pritty Vishy clarifies actual deals signed as she apologises to fans.

  • Content creator Pritty Vishy forgives Bishop Muthee Kiengei
  • She apologised to her disappointed fans and emphasized that her choice was deeply personal
  • Her decision to forgive was driven by her own peace of mind.

Kenyan content creator Pritty Vishy has recently opened up about her decision to forgive Bishop Muthee Kiengei after he made harsh comments about her.

Pritty, who faced criticism from some of her fans for her decision, explained that she chose to forgive the Bishop for her own peace of mind.

Pritty Vishy has been under scrutiny from some of her fans after news broke that she had forgiven Bishop Kiengei.

READ: Owners of companies Pritty Vishy is working with

Some fans expressed disappointment, with some even promising to help her confront the Bishop at his church.

However, before any confrontation could take place, Pritty announced that she had signed new deals following her interaction with the Bishop, which led to her decision to forgive him.

Addressing the criticism during an interview on Oga Obinna Updates channel on September 12, Pritty said, “Kama nilinunuliwa na chakula.. Pia wewe si ununuiwe na chakula! Watu wanakufa huko Turkana na njaa na hiyo food ndio wanataka. Sasa mimi nipewe chakula na nikose kula, nakula!”

She emphasised that her decision was not influenced by the Bishop’s apology alone but also by the opportunities that arose from the incident.

“It's obvious I will smile to the bank, but just to put things clear, so far nimesign three deals. The two bado narenegotiate. Kiengei the only thing he did was to bring the people to me.

"Ni mimi ilikuwa niongee na wao on how we will work, payment and everything. Kama haitago through it's okay. For now it's three," she said.

READ: I'm sorry - Bishop Kiengei's apology after harsh remarks about Pritty Vishy's body

Pritty also took the opportunity to apologise to fans who were disappointed by her decision to forgive Bishop Kiengei.

She acknowledged their support and understood why they might feel let down. “Am really sorry for those who went... It was all about me and my heart. Wengine walinitext wakapiga wakaniuliza kama am okay. People will gaslight you on social media until siku moja ujipate pekee yako. Usifuate bendera.”

She explained that her initial strong reactions were driven by anger, but the Bishop’s sincere apology made her reconsider.

“I said all that kwa sababu ya hasira but he looked for me. Aliomba msamaha na hata Bibilia inasema mtu akiapologise mara moja pekee yake then you don’t forgive them but he comes back with other people to apologise, wewe usipomsamehea hata God amemsamehea coz he has tried,” she said.

READ: Stevo Simple Boy did not make me famous - Pritty Vishy

Pritty Vishy highlighted that her choice to forgive was deeply personal, aiming to avoid harbouring negativity in her heart. “Sikutaka roho yangu ijazwe na vikwazo... I really wish I had recorded when he was apologising. He really meant it.”

She also reflected on the nature of insults and how she has learned to let go of things that could weigh her down. “Kutusiwa ni big deal but then mbona nieke kwa roho na ni kitu naeza tu achilia. Coz kutusiwa natusiwa kila siku.”

In conclusion, Pritty urged her fans to understand her decision and to respect her choice.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
