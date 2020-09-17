Kenyan Boy Band Sauti Sol has for the first time opened up on why they decided to have their own docu-series, Sol Family, which has fans glued to their screens each week.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Sauti Sol said the show was born out of the worldwide Covid-19 situation, to give their fans a glimpse into the personal lives as Sauti Sol members Bien, Chimano, Polycarp and Savara, as well as Sol Generation artistes Nviiri and Bensoul.

“Sauti Sol are looking to ‘inspire a generation of epic thinkers’ by showing them their lives beyond the music and the stardom; their passion in their craft; and their vulnerability and realness,” said Savara Mudigi.

Why we decided to have the Sol Family docu-series - Sauti Sol

Polycarp who is the group’s guitarist added that the show is not scripted and they are letting people into their 15 years of friendship and working together, “It’s not like we’ve set up a scenario and we’re like, ‘Okay act this out.’ It’s just realness. We’re talking about our actual lives. We’ve been in the industry for 15 years, and we have so much to talk about, so much to share with the people.”

Bien mentioned that the reception has been overwhelming, and the show has become one of the most watched programmes on Showmax where it airs every week, since August.

He added that they did not know what they were doing at first, but they are glad the seven episodes that have aired so far, have enabled fans connect with who they really are.

The Sauti Sol lead singer pointed out that the show has also helped them get to know their Sol Generation signed artistes, Nviiri and Bensoul, deeper than they actually knew them.

For Chimano, it was not easy adjusting to having cameras around them all the time, capturing them for who they are, and at their vulnerable and personal moments but they have adjusted and its normal now.

“We’re used to cameras, yes, but the overwhelming part for me is literally having cameras everywhere, even when you just want to be yourself… but sometimes getting you at those moments is what is key,” added Chimano.