Sauti Sol band members Bien Aime and Polycarp Otieno have explained how they came to sign singer Nviiri The Storyteller under their Sol Generation record label.

Speaking on the second episode of their new docu-series ‘Sol Family’ the two said they had known Nviiri for a very long time because he worked as their behind the scenes videographer, but didn’t know he could sing.

“We’ve known Nviiri for many years he used to shoot behind the Scenes for us and we didn’t know he could sing,” said Polycarp.

We didn’t know he could sing – Sauti Sol’s Bien and Polycarp explain how they signed Nviiri

According to Bien, he was at home with Nviiri when he picked up his guitar and started playing it, a move that impressed the Sauti Sol lead singer.

He then told Nviiri whom he described as a uniquely talented individual that he should never go back to work for Sauti Sol as a camera man.

“Siku moja nilikuwa na guitar tu kwa hao Nviiri akachukua guitar akaanza kucheza nikamwambia usiwahi rudi na camera hapa tena. He’s so uniquely talented,” said Bien.

We didn’t know he could sing – Sauti Sol’s Bien and Polycarp explain how they signed Nviiri

He also explained how Nviiri wrote their hit song Melanin which they featured Nigerian singer Patoranking, narrating that they were just chilling when the Sol Generation singer started singing and he liked the song.

At the time, Patoranking was at Polycarp’s house and they pitched the song idea to him and as we all know the rest is history.

The Sol Family docu-series airs weekly on Maisha Magic Plus and Showmax.

Video