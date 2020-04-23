Citizen TV presenter cum news anchor Willis Raburu has shared little known details about his journey to the top while saluting those who have been instrumental in shaping the person he is today.

Raburu who is celebrating 7 years since he started anchoring news on Citizen TV, mentioned that, Hussein Mohammed, Johnson Mwakazi and Kirigo Ng’arua helped him sharpen his skills in news anchoring and he will be forever grateful.

The 10 over 10 host also disclosed that he dreamt about being a news anchor at the age of 7 and seeing his dream come to pass is something to be proud of.

Wills Raburu shares little known details about his career as he celebrates 7 years as a News Anchor

Those who have been very Instrumental

“On this day 7 years ago I made my 1PM news anchoring debut. It’s interesting because when I was 7 years old that’s the first time I told my mum “ mum one day I will be on TV” I was the news anchor who had tried several times and been sent back, I began as an intern and then a reporter and thought to myself why not become an anchor too. Hussein Mohammed encouraged me and said if I want to be a good anchor I should be myself. Johnson Mwakazi taught me a few things and prayed with me. The amazing @kirigongarua sat through many of my initial mistakes and helped me grow” reads part of Willis Raburu’s post.

A thankful Ruburu also saluted his bosses at Royal Media Services for trusting his talent and giving him a chance to work with them.

Thank You

“Fast forward to today I have added other things to my list of what I do including anchoring on weekends at @citizentvkenya I enjoy it and I wanna let anyone who is dreaming know that you can do it. I want to thank my bosses @csfaridakaroney @opondopeter and Mercy Oburu for opening the way and for the entire management of RMS for allowing a 7 year olds dream to come true and I continue living my dream. Successful people look like you” added Raburu.

Willis Raburu has been working as an on-air personality for 9 years for Citizen TV Kenya, and Hot 96.

He is a reporter, News Anchor and TV Presenter in the current affairs desk and also covers human interest stories and features.