Willis Raburu makes comeback on Citizen TV after break (Photo)

Citizen Tv presenter, Willis Raburu has made a comeback to the screens a month after he took a break following the death of her unborn daughter, Baby Adana.

Raburu took to Instagram to share the good news with his followers stating that he was happy to be back to the screens. He thanked his followers for the love and the support they accorded him during the trying times.

“It’s great to be back in the game @citizentvkenya Thank you for all the love and the support, I truly appreciate 🙏🏾💯🔥” said Willis.

Yesterday, the 10 over 10 host, shared a picture of a tattoo he had gotten in remembrance of his daughter Adana.

"I will never forget. Rest in Palaces my Queen. 💯" read his caption.

God called our little baby angel home

Last month, Willis took to social media to announce his break after he and his wife Mary Prude lost their unborn child after she developed complications resulting into a still birth.

"God called our little baby angel home. We got into labor but there was some complications and a clot so we pushed out a still birth. My heart is completely broken. She is such a beautiful baby, now she is a beautiful angel” Read Raburu's post.

Mr Willis revealed that they were trying to be strong even though they were absolutely devastated “We were all waiting for a baby but God called her home. My angel Adana is on the other side now looking over us and we will do her proud” He added.

His fans welcomed him back and congratulated him for being strong despite of the pain he and his family went through.

Here are some of the comments;

miss_ivy_ke Welcome back willis❤️God bless you and give you the strength you need

dotshotafrica We cant even imagine your loss.But life has to continue with treasured memories.Always have our support.

markkymani Great to see you back Willis..#Strong

ms_odellia Baba Adana ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🙏

alexerkeyz We are glad to have to back🔥❤️

shikohmurage We missed you🔥🔥🔥🔥

connyconnex254 Welkam...waaaaabeeebeeeeee🔥🔥