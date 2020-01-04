Emotional Willis Raburu takes a break from Citizen TV

Citizen TV presenter, Willis Raburu has taken a break from TV and Hot96 radio station.

Mr Willis Raburu took to Instagram to announce the news disclosing that he was in immeasurable pain, something that made him reset his outlook in life.

The media personality went ahead to add that he couldn’t disclose what was going on but he needed a short break from work duties so that he and his wife could get through the difficult moments together..

“Over the past few days my heart has been shattered and torn in to several pieces. The pain I have felt has been immeasurable and one that words fail to aptly capture. It has left me with several questions and literally reset my outlook on life. I may not be able to share the full extent of it all but I cannot bear it alone. I am therefore going to be taking a short break from work and my duties on @1010fanpage @citizentvkenya @hothappyhour and @hot96fmkenya to allow for my wife and I to get through the motions.” Read part of Willis Raburu’s post.

Willis thanked the people who would be doing the shows on his behalf and those who continued to lift him and his wife through prayers. He also requested them to go on until he was back to the screens and the radio.

“While I am away several people will be holding fort for me, the shows will go on. I want to thank them in advance for heeding the abrupt call to action. I want to say thank you for those in the know who continue to lift my wife and I in prayer and ask that you continue to do so up until the time I will be back on your screens and on your radio! I love you all, you make me who I am. See you soon. Successful people look like you! WABEBEE!”

Last month, Politician and City Preacher Bishop Margaret Wanjiru called out Citizen TV show 10 over 10 terming it evil.

This was after a fan suggested that the show be re-branded with new content that's good for the young generation.

The fan identified as Sam was throwing in his weight after KOT started a #End10over10 over the content that is usually displayed on the show.

Bro @WillisRaburu, you're a born again Christian and a great guy. I really like your morning show with Chef & your jokes, I hope you won't take my sentiments on 10 over 10 show personal. I love this country & our young persons. #End10over10 or rebrand it with new ideas/content,” said the fan.

Bishop Wanjiru who caught wind of the tweet boldly said that the show should be brought to an end. She went on to say that one cannot re-brand evil and Citizen TV should instead have a worship show in place of 10 over 10.

“It should end. U cannot rebrand evil. Maybe start a new Kesha worship show or something like that,” she tweeted.