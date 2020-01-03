Controversial Kenyan singer Willy Paul aka Willypozze has finally brought to an end his beef with Tanzanian singer Rayvanny.

In an Instagram post, Willy Paul who had shared a video of himself performing their song Mmmh asked fans to tag Rayvanny so that he could see how big their work had become.

He went on to say that God teaches people forgiveness regardless of what had happened and he did not want to get into the New Year holding a grudge against anyone.

Willy Paul quashes beef with Rayvanny

The Saldido Records boss acknowledged that the song they worked on together was a master as he sent a shout out the WCB singer.

“Anthem!! Tag this guy.. ajione song ilivo kuwa kubwa.. big up to everyone one kwa support yenu.. #mmmh1 I dont want to end the year with grudges manze. God said, learn to forgive right? So haijalishi nini ama nini. Wacha kazi iendelee.. this song is still a masterpiece manze. Big up brother.. @rayvanny,” said Willy Paul.

Willy Paul (Instagram)

Bad blood

The two singers who were close friends had a fallout after Willypozze accused Vanny Boy of stealing song (Chuchuma) after their collabo failed to sail through.

“I would like to bring this to everybody’s attention that there is some artiste somewhere who is trying to steal from me, he is trying to steal from a Kenyan and Kenyans have been supporting him all along. I have received support from his country too but it is so sad to see someone trying to steal from me just because a collabo between us did not work out. It hurts when someone steals your idea. You cannot do that to a brother. You cannot steal and get away with it. And my friend listen, nobody steals from Pozee,” said Willy Paul in a video.