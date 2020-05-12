Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has gone harm on ousted Senate Majority leader Senator Kipchumba Murkomen stating that it was his team that first betrayed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a tweet, Ngunyi said that the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator and others allied to Deputy President William Ruto undermined the president as they quoted the bible to cover their underhand doings.

He went ahead to say that they first sabotaged the president, and now that they are out, he will work and deliver on his mandate to Kenyans.

“GROW UP My FREN @kipmurkomen. You rattled the SYSTEM. And YES, Uhuru Kenyatta will NOW DELIVER. Your CAMP Undermined him from WITHIN then QUOTED the BIBLE to cover your WICKEDNESS. In fact, you BETRAYED Uhuru first through SABOTAGE!” said Mutahi Ngunyi.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

Murkomen concession speech

His words came after Senator Murkomen in his concession speech questioned if he was the stumbling block in Jubilee Party's delivery plan.

"I want to say to the President: Now, therefore, deliver for the people of Kenya," the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator stated.

"Murkomen is out of the way. If I was your stumbling block, deliver for the people of Kenya," he added.