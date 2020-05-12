Ousted Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen had a bold message for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in the Senate, Murkomen delivered his concession speech where he questioned if he was the stumbling block in Jubilee Party's delivery plan.

"I want to say to the President: Now, therefore, deliver for the people of Kenya," the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator stated.

"Murkomen is out of the way. If I was your stumbling block, deliver for the people of Kenya," he added.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

Senate changes

He also alleged that Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka's decision to formally oust him as Majority Leader was made under duress.

"Mr Speaker, this is not your decision. You made this decision under duress and undue influence and I am sorry you had to do it. Thank you, Mr Speaker," Senator Murkomen said.

Speaker Lusaka had approved the leadership changes that will see Samuel Poghisio replace Murkomen in the House.

During a Senate session on Tuesday, the Speaker said that he will give a reasoned decision at a later date.