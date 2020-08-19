On a Tuesday, Pulse Live Kenya reposted a video of a guy at a construction site singing to D-Major’s song “Girl of my dreams” and the reception was mind boggling, many lauding the man for his amazing voice and mastery of the queen’s language.

Within a few minutes, the video had gone viral on social media, with many tagging celebrities whom they thought could help the internet sensation actualize his dream of doing music.

The talented young man identified as Alex Mbugua aka Jamsta, spoke Exclusively to Pulse Live Kenya, stating that he did not expected the video to go viral, as he was just expressing himself musically, something he does often.

Internet Sensation Jamsta Earl

Viral video

“I was just recording for the sheer joy of it because I have been doing so more often. I recorded some and posted them on twitter and they ended up getting like 10 retweets. I don’t do music for fame, because to me its a passion. I didn’t know it would go viral, I just posted it and requested a few people to retweet it, like Churchill and they did and I guess that is where it blew up,” said Jamsta.

Legendary Music producer Teddy Josiah promised to produce a free song for Jamsta and in our discussion he disclosed that plans are under way for them to meet.

“He called me yesterday and we had an awesome conversation and we are to meet and see how we gonna do it" Jamsta said.

Internet Sensation Jamsta Earl

Asked on whether he has ever recorded his own songs he said “I had recorded one song but unfortunately everything from the studio I was working from got stolen and I lost the song and I did not have the money to re-do the song, so I just kept it in my mind. It was a relationship riddim version”

Mbugua mentioned that he looks up to Sauti Sol and Otile Brown in the Kenya music industry and given a chance he would love to work with them.

“My role model is Craig David, I have listened to him since I was a kid, I have been a great fan of him. Locally Sauti Sol and Otile Brown,” mentioned Mbugua.

What would you like Kenyans to help you with, at this particular time? Asked this writer.

“The only thing I would like to ask from Kenyans is support, because when you support one of your own, he can go far. If I get the finances to record the songs, then I will ask Kenyans to support me by sharing my work. If I had the finances I would have recorded my own songs, but right now am focused on being a ‘Fundi’ but music still remains in me," he concluded.

Mbugua reveals that given a chance he would like to work with the likes of Producer Teddy Josiah and Magix Enga in the production room.

Jamsta's Story

The aspiring musician mentioned that he dropped out of school back in 2012 and started hustling for himself. He says he has worked as a Matatu tout, turnboy, and Mjengo.

He adds that he is working hard so that he can graduate into a "Fundi" and not just “Jamaa wa Mkono pale kwa Mjengo”.

Currently, Jamsta stays in Ongata Rongai and works as a “Fundi wa Mjengo” but he aspires to do music professionally.