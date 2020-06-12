South Africa based Ugandan Businesswoman Zari Hassan has refuted claims that she is back with her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz months after ironing out their differences.

In a bitter insta-live rant, Mama Tee mentioned that just because she is in good terms with the father of her kids doesn’t mean that they are back together, making it it clear that they are just co-parenting to ensure their kids are accorded the required parental love.

She further expressed displeasure in people who are always intruding her life trying to dictated how she should live.

File Image of Diamond with his Kids Tiffah and Nillan, Zari and Mama Dangote .

Zari Hassan's rant

Ms Hassan also slammed those saying she is so desperate to get back to Diamond, based on the frequency her kids communicate with their father.

“Ooh she is so desperate to get back with him. No. wacha niwafundishe kitu kimoja, especially you Tanzanians. Nataka muingie kwenye Google Translations, Inaitwa co-parenting. Its co-parenting for the sake of the kids that you two have together. It has nothing to do with, ooh she is so desperate she wants to get back to him, ooh she is fighting so hard to get back to him. Just because he is taking care of his kids, it doesn’t make him desperate, and make him look like he is trying to get back with me.

Why are you so bitter that a person has decided to step up their game and take care of their kids and it makes some of you bitter. Kwanini munaumia, this thing is coming from Tanzania. How is one desperate when they decided to take care of their child"

Zari Hassan

We are not back together

"Diamond doesn’t have to prove a point to me that he wants to get back with me, I do not have to prove a point to him that I need to get back to him. Whatever we are doing right now is for the best interests of our children. My kids are very happy, Papa calls all the time. Especially Tiffah gets very excited, that’s my papa calling, he speaks to them, plays Piano for them, he is doing everything, he bought a Kitchen her, a pappy for his son. The problem is mbona nyinyi mnaumia," posed Zari.

She also quashed reports that she always coaches Tiffah when it comes to what to say to her father on the phone.

“Tiffah doesn’t need to be told what to say. When the camera is rolling she knows what to say. You don’t even need to say anything to Tiffah. This a four-year-old saying what comes to her mind, she is smart, beautiful, she is smart she doesn’t need to be told what to say. I’m not gonna seat here and watch you diss my child that ooh she got an attitude, she is special, confident, she is everything, you guys are not,” said Zari in her bitter rant.

Zari Hasan with Diamond in The Iyena Video. Diamond has bought Zari Hassan Gifts from London

We realized our mistakes

The mother of five pointed out that Diamond realized his mistakes and decided to be present in his kids’ lives and she has to give credit where its due.

“And to set the record very straight am not back with Diamond, Diamond is not back with me, we are co-parenting. There are two kids involved, we both realized out mistakes and out priority right now is our kids. He gonna fetch tham , he gonna sent someone to take them or I’m gonna sent them with my bother to come to Tanzania, it’s how it’s supposed to be its called a parental plan, sio lazima kurudiana,” Zari added.

