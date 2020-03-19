Zari Hassan's 1 request to South Africa's gov't after Coronavirus lockdown

South African based Ugandan Business Woman Zari Hassan is appealing to the South Africa government to help out parents and guardians who can't afford to home schools their kids following the Coronavirus lockdown that has paralyzed most activities.

Ms Hassan argues that a good number of South Africans can't afford to accommodate online studies as recommended by the government, because Data is very expensive and internet accessibility is still a big challenge in the country.



"The South African government has orders a total shutdown on all schools in South Africa because of the Coronavirus and also kids are expected to do digital learning (Online Studies) but what bothers me here is how many of this student in South Africa can be able to afford a cell-phone, table or a laptop to be able to access their assignments and tests. I'm thinking of the poor person here, the poor parent. The data rate in this country are ridiculous compared to anywhere else i have ever been, South Africa data is very high and expensive, so think of the poor person it doesn't favour us. Please government come up with something better" said Zari Hassan.

She added most of the measures put in place to reduce the wide spread of the Coronavirus doesn't accommodate every Citizen.

Request to the Government

"HUMBLE REQUEST TO THE GOVERNMENT and to other governments. The idea is great, but it doesn't accommodate every citizen. Think of the less privileged who still need to have access to online studies because they have a right and not only the privileged ones. We request for better measures to be put in place. The shut down period ends 14th April depending on the Coronavirus situation, till then we seem not to have any other options" added Ms Hassan.

On Sunday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the closure of schools and suspended visits by family members of prisoners to all correctional facilities across the country.

So far South Africa has recorded 116 cases of COVID-19.