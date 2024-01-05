The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  healthy-living

Teacher diagnosed with cancer raises over Sh1 million in 24 hours

Denis Mwangi

The well wishers who also include her former students have come out to support her battle with cancer

Wini
Wini

In an inspiring show of solidarity, a GoFundMe campaign initiated to support Wini, a teacher at Braeburn International School Arusha, has raised over Sh1 million within just 24 hours.

Wini, described as a charismatic and multi-talented individual, was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer, prompting her to undergo treatment in Cape Town.

As she embarked on her first chemotherapy session a week before Christmas, the community quickly mobilized to alleviate the financial strain associated with her medical journey.

"Last month, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Don’t feel sorry for me. My life continues as usual - well sort of I’ll be out of work for months getting treatment, but the goofiness and good vibes continue! Life is for living and for the living," she posted on her social media platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wini
Wini Wini Pulse Live Kenya

Known for her vibrant positive energy, Wini is not only a teacher but also a DJ, choreographer, actress, and a source of inspiration for those around her.

In January 2024, well-wishers launched the GoFundMe campaign to help cover the substantial costs of her cancer treatment, which includes six cycles of neo-adjuvant chemotherapy, anti-HER2 therapy, surgery, radiotherapy, and additional systemic anti-HER2 therapy.

Her medical insurance falls short of covering the entirety of the expenses, and as a teacher, her salary doesn't provide the necessary financial cushion for such extensive treatments.

READ: Organisations in Kenya that support cancer patients who have lost their hair

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, her prolonged absence from work during the treatment period means a temporary halt to her income, intensifying the financial challenges she faces.

The campaign, initiated with a target of $45,000 (Sh7.1 million) aims to support Wini over the next 6-12 months, ensuring she can focus entirely on her recovery without the added stress of financial burdens.

The overwhelming response within the first 24 hours is a testament to the impact Wini has had on the lives of those around her and the collective determination to see her through this challenging period.

As messages of support and donations continue to pour in, the community's commitment to Wini's well-being remains unwavering.

Wini during her first chemotherapy session
Wini during her first chemotherapy session Wini during her first chemotherapy session Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The GoFundMe page has become a hub for sharing heartfelt stories, memories, and encouragement for Wini, creating a virtual space where the community converges to express their love and solidarity.

"I am not even sure Ms Wini would remember me, but she was such a lovely teacher. May God see her through," shared one of the well wishers who donated.

The success of this fundraiser not only highlights the power of community support but also sheds light on the importance of collective efforts in alleviating the financial strains faced by individuals battling serious illnesses.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

African countries with the highest divorce rate

African countries with the highest divorce rate

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wini

Teacher diagnosed with cancer raises over Sh1 million in 24 hours