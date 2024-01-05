Teacher diagnosed with cancer raises over Sh1 million in 24 hours

Wini, described as a charismatic and multi-talented individual, was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer, prompting her to undergo treatment in Cape Town.

As she embarked on her first chemotherapy session a week before Christmas, the community quickly mobilized to alleviate the financial strain associated with her medical journey.

"Last month, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Don’t feel sorry for me. My life continues as usual - well sort of I’ll be out of work for months getting treatment, but the goofiness and good vibes continue! Life is for living and for the living," she posted on her social media platforms.

Wini Pulse Live Kenya

Known for her vibrant positive energy, Wini is not only a teacher but also a DJ, choreographer, actress, and a source of inspiration for those around her.

In January 2024, well-wishers launched the GoFundMe campaign to help cover the substantial costs of her cancer treatment, which includes six cycles of neo-adjuvant chemotherapy, anti-HER2 therapy, surgery, radiotherapy, and additional systemic anti-HER2 therapy.

Her medical insurance falls short of covering the entirety of the expenses, and as a teacher, her salary doesn't provide the necessary financial cushion for such extensive treatments.

Additionally, her prolonged absence from work during the treatment period means a temporary halt to her income, intensifying the financial challenges she faces.

The campaign, initiated with a target of $45,000 (Sh7.1 million) aims to support Wini over the next 6-12 months, ensuring she can focus entirely on her recovery without the added stress of financial burdens.

The overwhelming response within the first 24 hours is a testament to the impact Wini has had on the lives of those around her and the collective determination to see her through this challenging period.

As messages of support and donations continue to pour in, the community's commitment to Wini's well-being remains unwavering.

Wini during her first chemotherapy session Pulse Live Kenya

The GoFundMe page has become a hub for sharing heartfelt stories, memories, and encouragement for Wini, creating a virtual space where the community converges to express their love and solidarity.

"I am not even sure Ms Wini would remember me, but she was such a lovely teacher. May God see her through," shared one of the well wishers who donated.