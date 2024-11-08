Kenya healthy living

Average Joes: A transformative platform for empowering menPulse Live Kenya teams up with Amos Ngahu of Money Gossip for the second Average Joes event to empower men through meaningful connections and personal growth this International Men’s Day.
Teacher diagnosed with cancer raises over Sh1 million in 24 hoursAs she embarked on her first chemotherapy session a week before Christmas, the community quickly mobilised to alleviate the financial strain associated with her medical journey
Mathew Nyamlori, who spent 22 years in primary school diagnosed with cancerMathew Nyamlori, who made headlines for his determination in education has revealed that he is suffering from gastric cancer.
Here are 5 easy ways to detoxify your bodyHowever, when these systems are compromised, and impurities aren't adequately dealt with, the body system will be affected.
Eat these foods any time you are stressedThey relieve stress
Tips to help you conceive again after miscarriageDon’t stress
Common night mistakes that are making you fatYou get fatter each day
These morning habits are killing your productivityDitch them to be successful
6 easy ways to wake up early without struggleDon’t snooze the alarm
Gideon Moi launches Weight-loss Surgery at M.P Shah HospitalBariatric surgery cuts down the size of the stomach limiting the amount of food a person can eat
The secret to losing weight might be in your poopA new study indicates that understanding your gut health is crucial to shedding pounds.
Eat these common foods to cut your risk of colon cancerWhole grains are good for your heart—and they might prevent the second deadliest cancer for men, too.
5 types of risky sexual relationships Kenyans are getting intoStories of casual flings and having sponsors no longer comes as a shock and it is becoming,arguably, somewhat acceptable within the society.
The signs of ovarian cancer every woman should know aboutThey're subtle, but shouldn't be ignored.
Here's what can happen to your health if your wife makes more money than youLosing your breadwinner status may affect more than your bank account, study says.
You've been making toast wrong your whole lifeOkay, so it's a little bit more involved than just pressing a toaster button. But we promise the results are so worth it!
Scary news about sea saltThe plastic is a result of litter in the oceans, which gets broken down and ends up in our food.
Why you should drink Green tea oftenRegular intake of green tea is thought to reduce the risk of high blood pressure.
Is diet soda actually bad for you?The bottom line: Diet soda consumption is linked to some pretty serious health problems.
Antiseptics may be the cause of your infertilityHave previous speculations been proven right?