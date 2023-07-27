The sports category has moved to a new website.

quizzes

How well do you handle stress on a scale of 1-10? [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

Take this quiz to uncover some day-to-day practices that improve mental health.

Brains on a light blue background [Photo: DS stories]
Brains on a light blue background [Photo: DS stories]

A person steps on you by mistake and ruins your shoes. How do you react?

Give them a good piece of my mind
Demand some form of apology or compensation
Just walk away
Depends on the situation

This is the most annoying thing about being late

Having to come up with a good excuse
I don't care about punctuality
Knowing you've let someone down
Losing productivity or having to cancel

I forgive a lot of mistakes but not this one

Disrespect or a person being rude
Insults/'matusi'
Lies and deceit
Gossip/'kusengenywa'

When were you last angry?

A few hours ago
A few days ago
A few months ago
I can't remember

What do you think is true about meditation?

I don't know anything about it
Everyone can benefit from it
It's not for me
It's for people who are spiritual

Which of these does not qualify as a stressful situation?

Missing a deadline
An unexpected relationship breakup
Being rained on because you didn't have an umbrella
Accidentally cutting your finger while chopping onions

Which is the quickest way to calm down when in a stressful situation?

Running away
Talking it out
Taking deep breaths
Fighting back

How would you advise someone struggling to control their emotions?

Emotions can be useful
Recommend a book or scripture
Set boundaries and identify triggers
Emotions are not a big deal
Your score: 1-2
You might need a bit of help learning to manage stress
Your score: 3-4
Not too bad but you still could do better with managing stressful situations
Your score: 5-7
You're mostly a mellow person, keep up the good job of maintaining the peace.
Your score: 8-10
You are a champ at managing stress! Look at you go!!!
