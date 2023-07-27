How well do you handle stress on a scale of 1-10? [Quiz]
Take this quiz to uncover some day-to-day practices that improve mental health.
A person steps on you by mistake and ruins your shoes. How do you react?
Give them a good piece of my mind
Demand some form of apology or compensation
Just walk away
Depends on the situation
This is the most annoying thing about being late
Having to come up with a good excuse
I don't care about punctuality
Knowing you've let someone down
Losing productivity or having to cancel
I forgive a lot of mistakes but not this one
Disrespect or a person being rude
Insults/'matusi'
Lies and deceit
Gossip/'kusengenywa'
When were you last angry?
A few hours ago
A few days ago
A few months ago
I can't remember
What do you think is true about meditation?
I don't know anything about it
Everyone can benefit from it
It's not for me
It's for people who are spiritual
Which of these does not qualify as a stressful situation?
Missing a deadline
An unexpected relationship breakup
Being rained on because you didn't have an umbrella
Accidentally cutting your finger while chopping onions
Which is the quickest way to calm down when in a stressful situation?
Running away
Talking it out
Taking deep breaths
Fighting back
How would you advise someone struggling to control their emotions?
Emotions can be useful
Recommend a book or scripture
Set boundaries and identify triggers
Emotions are not a big deal
You might need a bit of help learning to manage stress
Not too bad but you still could do better with managing stressful situations
You're mostly a mellow person, keep up the good job of maintaining the peace.
You are a champ at managing stress! Look at you go!!!
