RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

10 fun activities to keep you busy when its raining

Amos Robi

Rainy days may seem gloomy, but they offer the perfect opportunity to cosy up indoors and enjoy a variety of fun and productive activities.

Man reading a book
Man reading a book

Rainy days can be tempting in keeping you idle or even go to bed but they are the perfect opportunities to try new things

Whether you're a bookworm, a culinary enthusiast, a crafty individual, or a movie buff, there's something for everyone to relish when the raindrops fall.

Here's a delightful list of activities to brighten your day when the weather turns wet according to AI bot Chat GPT.

Rainy days and reading go hand in hand. Pick up that novel you've been meaning to read or revisit an old favourite. The sound of rain outside adds an extra layer of comfort to your reading nook.

Embrace your inner chef by experimenting with a new recipe. Whether it's a hearty soup, a decadent dessert, or a comforting pot of chili, the aroma of homemade food is unbeatable on a rainy day.

Woman cooking(Framepool & RightSmith Stock Footage)
Woman cooking(Framepool & RightSmith Stock Footage)

READ: 10 foods that warm you up naturally, according to AI

Tap into your creative side with a craft project. Try your hand at painting, knitting, scrapbooking, or any craft you enjoy. Rainy days provide the perfect backdrop for artistic inspiration.

Create a cosy movie marathon experience with your favourite films or explore a new genre. Don't forget the popcorn and blankets for the ultimate cinematic atmosphere.

Set aside some time for journaling or creative writing. Let the soothing sound of raindrops inspire your thoughts and words. You might discover a hidden talent.

Gather family or friends for a board game session or work on a challenging jigsaw puzzle. Rainy days create a perfect ambience for indoor games and bonding.

A family in house game activities
A family in house game activities A family in house game activities Pulse Live Kenya

READ: For women - 11 clothes to avoid this rainy season

Tend to your indoor plants or start a mini herb garden on your windowsill. Rainy days provide a great opportunity to nurture your greenery.

Take an online course, learn a musical instrument, or acquire a new skill. Rainy days offer the time and focus needed for personal growth.

If you're a photography enthusiast, seize the moment to capture the unique beauty of rainy scenes. Experiment with water droplet shots and reflections.

Use the rainy day as an opportunity to declutter and organize your living space. A tidy home can boost your mood.

Amos Robi

