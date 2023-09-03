The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 important things to consider before getting a tattoo

Amos Robi

Before getting inked, it's essential to consider how the process may impact you in future

A woman with a tattoo
A woman with a tattoo

Tattoos are a permanent form of self-expression, and the decision to get inked should not be taken lightly. Whether it's your first tattoo or an addition to your existing collection, here are ten crucial things to consider before taking the plunge:

Choose a tattoo design that holds personal significance or tells a story. It should be something you'll still love years down the line.

Research and choose a reputable tattoo artist with a style that aligns with your vision. Look at their portfolio, read reviews, and ask for recommendations.

Think about where on your body you want the tattoo. Consider visibility, pain tolerance, and the potential impact on your professional life.

Fan tattoos Diana Bahati's face on her back
Fan tattoos Diana Bahati's face on her back Pulse Live Kenya
Be prepared for some discomfort during the tattooing process. Pain tolerance varies, so mentally prepare yourself for the sensation.

Consider the size and intricacy of the design. Larger and more complex tattoos may require multiple sessions.

Understand the tattoo healing process, including aftercare instructions and potential complications like infections or scarring.

Tattoos can be expensive. Ensure you budget for not only the tattoo itself but also tips for the artist and potential touch-up sessions.

A tattoo artist (stock photo).Shutterstock
A tattoo artist (stock photo).Shutterstock Business Insider USA

Think about how the tattoo may be affected by future life changes, such as weight fluctuations or career choices. Some tattoos may not age well.

Discuss any allergies or skin sensitivities with your tattoo artist. Ensure that the ink and aftercare products are safe for your skin.

Tattoos are permanent, and tattoo removal is costly and often painful. Be certain of your decision to avoid potential regret.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

