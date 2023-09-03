10 important things to consider before getting a tattoo

1. Design and meaning

Choose a tattoo design that holds personal significance or tells a story. It should be something you'll still love years down the line.

2. Tattoo Artist selection

Research and choose a reputable tattoo artist with a style that aligns with your vision. Look at their portfolio, read reviews, and ask for recommendations.

3. Tattoo placement

Think about where on your body you want the tattoo. Consider visibility, pain tolerance, and the potential impact on your professional life.

4. Pain tolerance

Be prepared for some discomfort during the tattooing process. Pain tolerance varies, so mentally prepare yourself for the sensation.

5. Tattoo size and complexity

Consider the size and intricacy of the design. Larger and more complex tattoos may require multiple sessions.

6. Healing process

Understand the tattoo healing process, including aftercare instructions and potential complications like infections or scarring.

7. Tattoo costs

Tattoos can be expensive. Ensure you budget for not only the tattoo itself but also tips for the artist and potential touch-up sessions.

8. Future life changes

Think about how the tattoo may be affected by future life changes, such as weight fluctuations or career choices. Some tattoos may not age well.

9. Allergies and skin sensitivities

Discuss any allergies or skin sensitivities with your tattoo artist. Ensure that the ink and aftercare products are safe for your skin.

10. Commitment and regret