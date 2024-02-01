The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 things you can do with a foam cleaner to make your cleaning work easier

Amos Robi

A photo of a foam cleaner
A photo of a foam cleaner

A foam cleaner is a type of cleaning product that typically comes in the form of a foam or foam spray. It is designed to effectively clean various surfaces by clinging to dirt, grime, and stains, making them easier to remove.

Foam cleaners usually contain surfactants, which are compounds that help break down and lift away dirt and grease, as well as other cleaning agents and sometimes fragrance.

They are often used for spot cleaning or for cleaning areas that are difficult to reach with traditional liquid cleaners.

However, its potential goes far beyond just cleaning surfaces. Here are 10 surprising and inventive ways to utilize foam cleaner that you might not have considered:

Spray foam cleaner on stubborn stickers or adhesive residue on surfaces like glass, plastic, or metal. Let it sit for a few minutes, then wipe away effortlessly.

Combat bathroom mold and mildew by applying foam cleaner to affected areas. Its clinging foam formula helps penetrate and dissolve mold, making it easier to scrub away.

Foam cleaner
Foam cleaner Foam cleaner Pulse Live Kenya
Use foam cleaner to cut through grease and grime on kitchen appliances such as stovetops, range hoods, and ovens. Its foaming action helps lift away grease for a sparkling clean finish.

Spray foam cleaner on gym equipment like weights, exercise mats, and benches to remove sweat, bacteria, and odor buildup. Wipe down with a clean cloth for a refreshing workout experience.

Spot treat carpet stains with foam cleaner before shampooing or steam cleaning. Its foamy texture helps lift dirt and spills to the surface, making them easier to remove.

Use foam cleaner to prep surfaces before painting by removing dirt, grease, and other contaminants. This ensures better adhesion and a smoother finish for your paint job.

Restore the appearance of outdoor gear like camping tents, backpacks, and hiking boots with foam cleaner. Its powerful cleaning action helps remove dirt, mud, and stains, extending the lifespan of your gear.

Spray foam cleaner on window screens to remove dust, pollen, and debris that can accumulate over time. Rinse with water and allow to dry for clearer views and improved airflow.

Revitalize upholstered furniture like sofas, chairs, and ottomans with foam cleaner. Its gentle yet effective formula helps lift dirt and spills, leaving furniture looking and smelling fresh.

Clean up pet messes like urine stains and odours with foam cleaner. Its enzymatic formula helps break down organic matter, eliminating odours and preventing future accidents.

Amos Robi

