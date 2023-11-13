The sports category has moved to a new website.

Setting boundaries: 10 topics to steer clear of with family, no matter how close

Amos Robi

There are certain topics that can prove to be sensitive, even with the closest of kin.

Family gathered
Family dynamics can be intricate, filled with love, understanding, and shared history.

Maintaining healthy relationships involves being mindful of the conversations we engage in. Here are ten things you should avoid telling family members, no matter how close you are:

Whether it's commenting on weight, clothing choices, or physical attributes, remarks about a family member's appearance can be hurtful and damaging. Instead, focus on positive and uplifting conversations.

Financial matters can be a touchy subject. Avoid making direct comparisons or asking probing questions about income, expenses, or personal investments. Everyone's financial situation is unique, and these discussions can lead to unnecessary tension.

Criticizing or offering unsolicited parenting advice can strain relationships. Remember that each family has its own parenting style, and what works for one may not work for another. If advice is sought, offer it delicately.

Young woman taking selfie with family
Delving into the intricacies of a family member's romantic life can be invasive. Avoid prying into their relationships, and instead, offer support when it's requested.

Bringing up old conflicts or past grudges can reopen wounds and hinder the healing process. Focus on moving forward and building positive interactions.

Discussing religion and politics can lead to heated arguments, especially if family members hold diverse beliefs. It's often best to respect differing opinions and find common ground elsewhere.

Everyone progresses at their own pace, and comparing academic or career achievements may create feelings of inadequacy. Celebrate each family member's successes individually.

Inquiring about a family member's health or medical history can be intrusive. Respect their privacy, and if they choose to share, be supportive and empathetic.

A woman serving a meal in a family gathering
Family secrets are called that for a reason. Avoid bringing up topics that could potentially harm relationships or tarnish the family's reputation.

Making assumptions about a family member's future plans, such as marriage or having children, can be presumptuous and uncomfortable. Allow individuals to share their plans on their terms.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

