11 reasons ladies say you're not good in bed & how to fix them

Here are the top 11 reasons women might just be spilling the tea on why you're not quite hitting the high notes between the sheets.

Rushing to the finish line: Slow down, speed racer!

If your bedroom antics feel more like a sprint than a marathon, you might be missing the memo on pacing.

Take a chill pill, and remember, it's not always about the destination but the journey.

Lack of communication: Are you mute or what?

Ever had someone try to navigate without a map? Yeah, that's what it feels like when your partner is silent in the sheets. Don't be shy – communicate, ask, and listen. It's a two-way street.

Forgetting the foreplay: You can't skip the warm-up act

Just like a movie without trailers, skipping foreplay leaves everyone feeling a bit cheated. Don't underestimate the power of a good warm-up; it's the appetizer that sets the tone for the main course.

Ignoring the clues: Read the room, Sherlock

Paying attention to your partner's cues is the key to unlocking satisfaction.

If you're missing the signals, you might as well be fumbling around in the dark. Take note, Sherlock – read the room!

Being Selfish: It's a two-person tango

If it's all about you, you, you, then we have a problem. It is a duet, not a solo performance.

Be attentive to your partner's needs, and you might just find your performance rating soaring.

Tech takeover

While technology is fantastic, letting gadgets steal the spotlight in the bedroom can be a mood killer.

Keep the phones, tablets, and other distractions at bay. The focus should be on the present moment and the connection you share.

Overlooking variety: Change is the spice of life

Repetition might work for your morning coffee, but in the bedroom, variety is the spice of life.

Don't let your routine become boring; mix it up, try new things, and keep the excitement alive.

Pulse Nigeria

Ignoring emotional connection: It's more than just a physical game

Sure, the physical aspects are important, but neglecting the emotional connection can leave things feeling a bit one-dimensional. Engage not just the body but the heart and mind too.

Performance anxiety: Relax, It's not a Broadway show

Performance anxiety is the silent killer of many bedroom adventures. Remember, it's not a Broadway show; there's no need for a flawless performance.

Embrace imperfections, and the show will go on.

Not being open to exploration: Why not when the world is your oyster?

Sticking to the same old routine? That's like eating plain toast every day when the world is offering a buffet of possibilities.

Be open to exploration – it might just spice things up in ways you never imagined.

Pulse Ghana

'Wham, bam, thank you, ma'am' approach

A hasty exit might work for some situations, but when it comes to intimacy, the 'wham, bam, thank you, ma'am' approach might leave her unsatisfied.