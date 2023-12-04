The sports category has moved to a new website.

11 reasons ladies say you're not good in bed & how to fix them

Lynet Okumu

Here are the top 11 reasons women might just be spilling the tea on why you're not quite hitting the high notes between the sheets.

black-couple-cuddling
black-couple-cuddling

We get it, the bedroom can be a tricky terrain to navigate. But if you've ever found yourself wondering why your performance review isn't earning a standing ovation, listen up.

Here are the top 11 reasons women might just be spilling the tea on why you're not quite hitting the high notes between the sheets.

If your bedroom antics feel more like a sprint than a marathon, you might be missing the memo on pacing.

Take a chill pill, and remember, it's not always about the destination but the journey.

Black couple (File Photo)
Black couple (File Photo) ece-auto-gen

Ever had someone try to navigate without a map? Yeah, that's what it feels like when your partner is silent in the sheets. Don't be shy – communicate, ask, and listen. It's a two-way street.

Just like a movie without trailers, skipping foreplay leaves everyone feeling a bit cheated. Don't underestimate the power of a good warm-up; it's the appetizer that sets the tone for the main course.

Paying attention to your partner's cues is the key to unlocking satisfaction.

If you're missing the signals, you might as well be fumbling around in the dark. Take note, Sherlock – read the room!

Black couple kissing
Black couple kissing ece-auto-gen
If it's all about you, you, you, then we have a problem. It is a duet, not a solo performance.

Be attentive to your partner's needs, and you might just find your performance rating soaring.

While technology is fantastic, letting gadgets steal the spotlight in the bedroom can be a mood killer.

Keep the phones, tablets, and other distractions at bay. The focus should be on the present moment and the connection you share.

Repetition might work for your morning coffee, but in the bedroom, variety is the spice of life.

Don't let your routine become boring; mix it up, try new things, and keep the excitement alive.

black couple encomium
black couple encomium Pulse Nigeria
Sure, the physical aspects are important, but neglecting the emotional connection can leave things feeling a bit one-dimensional. Engage not just the body but the heart and mind too.

Performance anxiety is the silent killer of many bedroom adventures. Remember, it's not a Broadway show; there's no need for a flawless performance.

Embrace imperfections, and the show will go on.

Sticking to the same old routine? That's like eating plain toast every day when the world is offering a buffet of possibilities.

Be open to exploration – it might just spice things up in ways you never imagined.

Black couple watching a movie
Black couple watching a movie Pulse Ghana
A hasty exit might work for some situations, but when it comes to intimacy, the 'wham, bam, thank you, ma'am' approach might leave her unsatisfied.

Take your time, indulge in the experience, and let the connection linger beyond the climax.

Lynet Okumu

