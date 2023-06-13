The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

4 Bukusu cultures you need to know before marrying from the community

Fabian Simiyu

The following practices are common among Bukusus

Bukusu marriage ceremony demonstration [Photo: Steve Kay's 'Mbe Omukhasi' song]
Bukusu marriage ceremony demonstration [Photo: Steve Kay's 'Mbe Omukhasi' song]

In Kenya, each tribe has its unique set of customs and traditions that encompass various aspects of life, from birth to death.

The Bukusus are a prominent sub-tribe within the Luhya community, and they have unique cultural practices that distinguish them from other tribes.

These customs shape their way of life and are passed down through generations, playing a significant role in their social, religious, and familial interactions.

Bukusu cultural dance
Bukusu cultural dance Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Africa Day: Some cultural & traditional practices that make the continent unique

The Bukusu community predominantly inhabits the Western region of Bungoma County, while some members also reside in Trans Nzoia County.

The following practices still exist among the Bukusu community in Kenya.

The Bukusu's uphold thorough marriage traditions, where the potential partner is carefully vetted before the approval for marriage is granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, when a man desires to marry, an investigation is conducted to learn about the background of the prospective spouse.

If there are any doubts or suspicions, such as the belief that the partner's family practices witchcraft, the relationship may be terminated.

A newly wed couple
A newly wed couple Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, the Bukusu's place great importance on tracing their lineage, and it is not permissible to marry within one's own clan.

This practice ensures that marriages occur between individuals from different clans, maintaining diversity and strengthening familial ties within the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Bukusu community, there is a cultural norm where a wife is not expected to shake hands with her husband's father, as it is considered taboo.

Instead, it is customary for the wife to simply wave at her father-in-law as a sign of respect and acknowledgement.

This practice differs from other tribes where handshakes may be a common form of greeting and interaction.

In the Bukusu community, the act of shaving a newborn baby holds great significance, and it is customary for the baby to be taken to the countryside, typically to the grandmother's home, for the shaving ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT
A baby being shaved
A baby being shaved Pulse Live Kenya

This means that if a woman marries a Bukusu man, she would visit his family's home after giving birth, specifically when the baby needs to undergo its first shaving.

However, depending on the circumstances, it is also possible for the grandmother to visit her son's home to perform the shaving ceremony there instead.

In the Bukusu community, when a boy reaches the age of circumcision, many still adhere to traditional practices, and the rite of passage takes place at home.

The circumcision procedure is typically performed using a knife, and the entire community often gathers to witness the ceremony. The circumcision itself usually takes place in the morning hours.

ADVERTISEMENT
A Bukusu youth heading home for circumcision
A Bukusu youth heading home for circumcision Pulse Live Kenya

Once the individual has healed from the circumcision, they are granted their own house, known as a 'Simba'.

This signifies their transition from childhood to adulthood and symbolizes their graduation into a new stage of life.

In the Bukusu community, when a person dies, their body must lie in their own house for at least one night before being buried.

ADVERTISEMENT

The manner of burial is typically determined by the circumstances of the person's death. Those who have died by suicide are usually buried at night, and their belongings are burned.

An image of a coffin
An image of a coffin Pulse Live Kenya

Burning their belongings symbolizes the act of destroying the evil spirit that caused the death, ensuring that it perishes and accompanies the deceased.

In the Bukusu community, it is customary for close relatives to gather and divide the belongings of the deceased, including their clothes, 40 days after the burial. This practice applies specifically when a person has passed away due to natural causes.

While some of these practices are not strictly followed, they may still apply depending on the beliefs of the person you marry and their family's traditions.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Bukusu
  2. Idakho
  3. Marachi
  4. Nyala
  5. Kabras
  6. Tsotso
  7. Isukha
  8. Maragoli
  9. Nyole
  10. Tiriki
  11. Wanga
  12. Marama
  13. Kisa
  14. Tachoni
  15. Marama
  16. Tachoni
  17. Samia
  18. Khayo

Recommended articles

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 Bukusu cultures you need to know before marrying from the community

4 Bukusu cultures you need to know before marrying from the community

10 tips to help you bounce back after losing a job, according to AI

10 tips to help you bounce back after losing a job, according to AI

Inspiration behind Lupita Nyongo's silver breastplate top at the Tony Awards

Inspiration behind Lupita Nyongo's silver breastplate top at the Tony Awards

How comedians Jacky Vike, MC Jessy & Chipukeezy lit up the Talanta Hela Launch [Videos]

How comedians Jacky Vike, MC Jessy & Chipukeezy lit up the Talanta Hela Launch [Videos]

Hassan Mugambi weds girlfriend Mwanaidy in private ceremony

Hassan Mugambi weds girlfriend Mwanaidy in private ceremony

3 things you can do with pineapple peels

3 things you can do with pineapple peels

5 ways to elevate your hairstyle with accessories

5 ways to elevate your hairstyle with accessories

4 dangers of adding raw sugar to tea

4 dangers of adding raw sugar to tea

Late-night eating may not automatically result in getting pot belly - Nutritionist

Late-night eating may not automatically result in getting pot belly - Nutritionist

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lupita Nyong'o in her breastplate silver top

Inspiration behind Lupita Nyongo's silver breastplate top at the Tony Awards

A sleek ride and a beautiful house

Ni God manze - Inside the lives of Nairobi's rich 'Subaru Boys'

Burna Boy channels Tracee Ellis Ross [Instagram]

Burna Boy wears gender-neutral outfit, twins with Tracee Ellis Ross at his record-breaking concert

Hassan Mugambi

Hassan Mugambi weds girlfriend Mwanaidy in private ceremony