5 simple hacks for removing chewing gum stuck on your clothes

However, there are effective methods to rescue your garments from this gooey predicament.

In this article, we'll explore practical approaches to removing chewing gum from your clothes, ensuring they remain pristine and gum-free.

1. The freezing/ice method

Place the affected section of the garment in a sealable plastic bag and freeze it for at least two hours. Once the gum hardens, gently scrape it off using a knife.

You can also place ice or a cold bottle on the piece of cloth until the gum hardens and gently remove it with a knife.

Any residual gum can be removed with usual cleaning with soap and water.

2. The peanut butter trick

Apply creamy peanut butter directly to the gum and let it sit for about 10-15 minutes. The oils in the peanut butter will help break down the gum, making it easier to remove.

Gently scrape off the gum with a knife and then wash the garment as usual.

3. The hairspray solution

Spray the gum with hairspray, ensuring it's thoroughly saturated.

Wait a few minutes for the hairspray to dissolve the gum, and then gently scrub it away using an old toothbrush or a cloth. Clean the garment as usual and it will be spotless.

4. Hot vinegar soak

Soak the affected area in warm white vinegar for a few minutes. Use a toothbrush or a soft-bristle brush to gently scrub away the softened gum. Rinse the garment with cold water and wash it as usual.

5. Lemon juice and salt scrub

Create a paste by combining lemon juice and table salt. Apply the paste to the gum and gently scrub it with an old toothbrush. Rinse the area with cold water and wash the garment as usual.