The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

5 simple hacks for removing chewing gum stuck on your clothes

Amos Robi

Getting gum stuck on your clothes can ruin your day and damage your favourite outfit.

Chewing gum stuck in a jeans
Chewing gum stuck in a jeans

Chewing gum mishaps happen to the best of us, leaving us with a sticky situation on our hands, or rather, on our clothes.

However, there are effective methods to rescue your garments from this gooey predicament.

In this article, we'll explore practical approaches to removing chewing gum from your clothes, ensuring they remain pristine and gum-free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Place the affected section of the garment in a sealable plastic bag and freeze it for at least two hours. Once the gum hardens, gently scrape it off using a knife.

You can also place ice or a cold bottle on the piece of cloth until the gum hardens and gently remove it with a knife.

Any residual gum can be removed with usual cleaning with soap and water.

Apply creamy peanut butter directly to the gum and let it sit for about 10-15 minutes. The oils in the peanut butter will help break down the gum, making it easier to remove.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gently scrape off the gum with a knife and then wash the garment as usual.

Person with gum stuck on their jeans
Person with gum stuck on their jeans Person with gum stuck on their jeans Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How to handle period stains when it happens in public

Spray the gum with hairspray, ensuring it's thoroughly saturated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wait a few minutes for the hairspray to dissolve the gum, and then gently scrub it away using an old toothbrush or a cloth. Clean the garment as usual and it will be spotless.

Soak the affected area in warm white vinegar for a few minutes. Use a toothbrush or a soft-bristle brush to gently scrub away the softened gum. Rinse the garment with cold water and wash it as usual.

READ: 5 crucial wardrobe mistakes to avoid when dressing for job interviews

ADVERTISEMENT

Create a paste by combining lemon juice and table salt. Apply the paste to the gum and gently scrub it with an old toothbrush. Rinse the area with cold water and wash the garment as usual.

Always air dry or line dry your garment first to ensure that the gum is entirely gone before applying heat in the dryer.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 simple hacks for removing chewing gum stuck on your clothes

5 simple hacks for removing chewing gum stuck on your clothes

7 amazing health benefits of activated charcoal

7 amazing health benefits of activated charcoal

A lock of hair from an Ethiopian Prince returns from the UK after 140 years

A lock of hair from an Ethiopian Prince returns from the UK after 140 years

From red carpet to casual chic: 10 best-dressed female celebs this week

From red carpet to casual chic: 10 best-dressed female celebs this week

Having my kids made me more human - Kizz Daniel on fatherhood

Having my kids made me more human - Kizz Daniel on fatherhood

If you feel insecure about your boobs, read this

If you feel insecure about your boobs, read this

Why guests had to squeeze between 2 naked models to enter an art show

Why guests had to squeeze between 2 naked models to enter an art show

Cardi B fawns over husband Offset on their 6th wedding anniversary

Cardi B fawns over husband Offset on their 6th wedding anniversary

Dear Pastor Dr Dorcas Rigathi, you can be the voice [An Open Letter]

Dear Pastor Dr Dorcas Rigathi, you can be the voice [An Open Letter]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The exhibition was at the Royal Academy of Arts [Perthnow]

Why guests had to squeeze between 2 naked models to enter an art show

Philip Karanja and Kate Actress moments

17 beautiful photos of Kate & Phil when everything was still rosy & flowery

Teni wants her grave stone to indicate that she lived her life her way [Daily Post]

Here's what Teni wants written on her grave when she passes away

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel and his sons Jalil and Jelani [Instagram/KizzDaniel]

Having my kids made me more human - Kizz Daniel on fatherhood